Android fans in India are getting two new phone choices from Samsung today in the form of the Galaxy A5 and A7. Those names will be familiar, but these are the new 2017 edition A-series phones. They've got improved internals, water-resistant design, and Samsung Pay support. They're not too spendy, either.

The Galaxy A5 and A7 have the same metal and glass chassis design as the Galaxy S7, and that includes water-resistance. They've got one thing that phone doesn't have, though. A USB Type-C port. Let's go over the rest of the specs.

Galaxy A5

Specs SoC Exynos 7880 Octa RAM 3GB Storage 32GB with microSD Display 5.2-inch 1080p AMOLED Battery 3,000mAh Camera 16MP front and rear Software Android 6.0 Measurements 146.1 x 71.4 x 7.9mm

Galaxy A7

Specs SoC Exynos 7880 Octa RAM 3GB Storage 32GB with microSD Display 5.7-inch 1080p AMOLED Battery 3,600mAh Camera 16MP front and rear Software Android 6.0 Measurements 156.8 x 77.6 x 7.9mm

So, there aren't too many compromises here. The displays are only 1080p, but that's fine for a lot of people, and the SoC is a little older. The lack of Nougat at launch is probably the biggest let down. But you do get USB Type-C with fast charging, Samsung Pay, IP68, and fingerprint sensors.

The 2017 Samsung Galaxy A5 will sell for INR 28,990 (about $435) and the A7 will be INR 33,490 ($502).