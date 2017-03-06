Much to my dismay at the time, my high school Spanish teacher could always tell when I used Google Translate. Automatic translation tools often produce results that mostly get the point across, but with strange sentence structures and other quirks. Google is now testing neural machine translations for Google Translate, with the hope of producing more accurate results.

Back in November, Google silently began testing the technology with Translate users in a few countries. Instead of translating independent phrases, Google's neural networks process the entire sentence. Now the company has made the functionality live for Hindi, Russian, and Vietnamese translations.

Google says it will bring neural network translations to more languages in the coming months.