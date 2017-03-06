Most major tech companies offer 'bug bounties' for major security flaws found in their products. For Google, a company dedicated to cloud services and internet-connected hardware, the bounties ensure its products are as safe as possible. Now Google is increasing the rewards for certain vulnerabilities.

Starting today, Google is increasing the reward for remote code execution on Google servers from $20,000 to $31,337. In addition, the 'Unrestricted file system or database access' reward has increased from $10,000 to $13,337. Google is increasing the bounties to compensate for critical vulnerabilities becoming harder and harder to identify.

Google also shared some interesting statistics on researchers who have identified vulnerabilities. Over the course of 2016, China had the most paid security researchers, a 3x increase over 2015. There was also significant increases in reports from Germany (27%) and France (44%).