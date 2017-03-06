The Galaxy S8 announcement is right around the corner... which means it's a great time to snag a clearance deal on the still-pretty-great S7 models. Samsung's official online store is selling the T-Mobile variants of the Galaxy S7 Edge at a significant discounts, a full $250 off the new phone. That makes the S7 Edge $429.99, much cheaper than T-Mobile's full price as well ($672). Samsung is also throwing in a 128GB MicroSD card for free!

There are a couple of drawbacks. At the moment Samsung's online store is out of stock of the black version of the Galaxy S7 Edge, though the gold, silver, and blue models remain available. That might change rapidly - the standard Galaxy S7 models are also on sale, but they're already sold out. And because the sale is coming from Samsung's official store instead of the T-Mobile retail site, there's no option for a payment plan: you have to put all your money down.

Even so, that's a great price for some especially sold hardware that's only a year old and runs Nougat. Get an order in quickly if you want one (the shipping is free) - these tend to go out of stock quickly.