While not the prettiest, "neckbuds" are quite useful as far as Bluetooth headsets go. I have only come across a few activities where my LG Tone Ultras are more work than they're worth (*ahem* bench pressing). Consequently, I have worn mine to death, so this deal is right up my alley. Over on DailySteals, you pick up some LG Tone Pros (model number HBS-770) for $25 brand new, or save $5 on some refurbished ones. These normally go for $70, so this deal is insanely good.

Not only do you get a decent set of buds, but you can use the Tone Pros to answer calls without fiddling with your phone. This is especially useful in the gym (not that you should be talking on the phone anyway, but you get my point). Battery life is rated at 10.5 hours of music time with two hours to a full charge.

With my Tone Ultra HBS-800s rapidly on their way out the door, this deal is almost too good to pass up. I imagine at this price that stock will go fast, so don't hesitate too long. Source link is below — you know what to do.