With more and more Android devices today losing support for removable batteries (the LG V20 is virtually the only mainstream competitor that still features this), consumers are being forced to look to heftier, more powerful chargers and portable batteries. In line with that, Anker is discounting a 5-port wall charger and a 20,000mAh battery, both equipped with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, for today as part of Amazon's Deal of the Day.

The 5-port wall charger in question features two Quick Charge 3.0 ports and three other USB ports, as well as a matte finish and a blue LED to show when the hub is plugged in. It features 4.7 out of 5 stars on Amazon, so it's clearly a very good product. The today-only $26.99 price reflects a drop of about $9 over the regular price on Amazon for the past few weeks, so if you've got a ton of devices that need juice, this may be worth going for.

If you're more in need of power on the go, Anker's PowerCore Speed 20000 QC sports a large 20,000mAh battery capacity, a QC3.0 port, a standard USB port, a microUSB input, a sleek design with a matte finish, and four LEDs to indicate battery level. At 4.5 stars, this is another well-loved product, and the $34.99 price is $15 lower than the $49.99 that it's been going for regularly for several months now.

You can check out the deals in more detail at the source link below.