Customization is one of the best parts of Android. Even if you have the same phone as someone else, your home screen, icons, and perhaps system theme can look entirely different. While I haven't personally used icon packs in a while (my launcher of choice is the Pixel Launcher), they still remain very popular.

Now there are at least 13 icon packs temporarily free on the Play Store, from several different developers. Here is a list of all the discounted icon packs, or at least all the ones we can find:

Keep in mind that you will need a launcher that supports icon packs to use any of these, such as Nova Launcher or Action Launcher 3. Let us know in the comments below if you find any more icon packs on sale.