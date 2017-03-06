Belgium is the next up in Google's on-going, slow-moving initiative to bring Android Pay to more countries. Starting today, Belgians can use the contactless payments service at over 85,000 locations including places like McDonald's, H&M, and Carrefour.

Only MasterCard/Visa credit cards from three banks are supported at launch: BNP Paribas Fortis, Fintro, and Hello Bank!. Debit cards and CBC/KBC are coming soon. Several apps, like Deliveroo and TransferWise, are also getting the Pay treatment for quick, convenient, and easy checkouts.

Banks Supported cards Unsupported cards BNPPF Bancontact / Maestro debit cards

American Express cards

Rondo cards

BNP Paribas Fortis Prepaid cards Hello Bank VISA credit cards Bancontact / Maestro debit cards

Hello Prepaid cards Fintro All VISA and MasterCard credit cards Bancontact / Maestro debit cards

Be sure to download the app from the Play Store, add your compatible card, and get to paying... with a tap.