Belgium is the next up in Google's on-going, slow-moving initiative to bring Android Pay to more countries. Starting today, Belgians can use the contactless payments service at over 85,000 locations including places like McDonald's, H&M, and Carrefour.
Only MasterCard/Visa credit cards from three banks are supported at launch: BNP Paribas Fortis, Fintro, and Hello Bank!. Debit cards and CBC/KBC are coming soon. Several apps, like Deliveroo and TransferWise, are also getting the Pay treatment for quick, convenient, and easy checkouts.
|Banks
|Supported cards
|Unsupported cards
|BNPPF
|
|Hello Bank
|VISA credit cards
|
|Fintro
|All VISA and MasterCard credit cards
|Bancontact / Maestro debit cards
Be sure to download the app from the Play Store, add your compatible card, and get to paying... with a tap.
