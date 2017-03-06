Adobe added native photo capture to the Lightroom app a while back, and you can get some pretty good results with support for RAW photo capture on many devices. In the latest update, Adobe has taken photo captures a step further with support for RAW HDR capture. Only a few phones are supported right now, but the update is live in the Play Store.
Most phones have HDR capabilities in the stock camera app, but HDR in other apps is often lacking or just the result of artificial filters. A proper HDR image is the result of multiple exposures lined up and merged together to get the full range of detail. Adobe says HDR shots in its app use three images to produce a final HDR picture. Importantly, these are DNG RAW images (as is the final merged image). That means you can perform much more extensive edits on the file to get just the look you want.
To take a RAW HDR photos, select HDR from the drop down in the lower left corner of the viewfinder. Processing can take a few seconds, so be patient. There are only a few supported phones in this first release—Samsung Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 Edge, Google Pixel, and Pixel XL. More devices will be added later. Also in this update, Creative Cloud users have access to radial and linear selection tools.
