Games

Shadowmatic

Android Police coverage: Shadowmatic is a gorgeous puzzle game of space and silhouettes

Shadowmatic took its sweet, sweet time coming to Android, but the game is so pretty I'm minded to forgive it. It's extremely simple: spin and tilt one or more 3D shapes floating in the air to get the shadow to form the shape desired. Things get more complex when multiple shapes are in play. The beautiful 3D graphics create a relaxed atmosphere, though you might need some beefy hardware to run them. The game is free to try with a $3 upgrade to unlock all levels.

Shadowmatic is an award-winning imagination-stirring puzzle where you rotate abstract objects in a spotlight to find recognizable silhouettes in projected shadows, relevant to the surrounding environment. The game combines stunning visuals with relaxing and captivating gameplay. On your journey to discover the right solution you will stumble upon many unexpected and infinitely varied silhouettes.

Dynasty Warriors: Unleashed

Android Police coverage: Dynasty Warriors: Unleashed is out of beta and has soft launched in 4 countries [APK Download]

Dynasty Warriors has a long, long history on consoles - it practically owns the 3D beat-em-up genre, if you ask some fans. Unlike a lot of console games translated to mobile, Unleashed seems to be a faithful reproduction of the full games, crazy costumes, crowded battlefields, Chinese generals and all. The perspective is shifted to top-down and only mobile controls are supported, but otherwise it's the Dynasty Warriors experience to a T... aside from the character collection and $100 in-app purchases. This one is geo-limited at the moment, but the game is up on APK Mirror.

An epic new adventure packed with the Musou action you know and love.

Defeat multiple enemies with exciting special abilities

Devastate enemies with your powerful Musou Rage

Collect and enhance over 80 officers from the Dynasty Warriors series.

The legendary officers of Dynasty Warriors 8 return on mobile

Each officer comes with unique skills and abilities

Create powerful officer teams to conquer every mode

Cinematic cutscenes tell an emotional story.

Relive historic battles, including the fight at Changban Bridge and the Battle of Guandu

Dynasty Warriors comes to mobile with a variety of game modes.

Skirmish: Battle in real time with up to four players

Boss Fight: Jump in and raid the boss with your friends

Raid: Steal fragments from your opponent

War Supply: Occupy mines and acquire resources

Conquest: Compete with other players to take control of the map

Dungeon Rushers

Brought to you by the makers of the popular space exploration game Out There, Dungeon Rushers is a new dungeon crawler published by Mi-Clos Studios. On offer is a good mix of linear dungeon exploration and turn-based battles. There is also some pretty witty writing that is often quite humorous to boot. On top of all of that, this is not a short experience as Dungeon Rushers will last you at least a good 20 hours. A paid upfront title that costs $5.99 with included in-app purchases that range up to $5.99. The IAPs luckily are optional and can only be used for cosmetics.

Dungeon Rushers is a 2D tactical RPG combining dungeon crawler’s gameplay and turn based fights. Manage your team, loot dusty dungeons, crush armies of monsters and craft mighty equipment. Complete dungeons and their bonus challenges to unlock the Heroic difficulty, where only the best can make their way to the treasure. Build your own dungeon in which you can spread traps and monsters to prevent other adventurers from looting your chest.

After the End:Forsaken Destiny

From the outset After the End Forsaken Destiny looks as though it is a stylistic take on Monument Valley. But after spending some time with the game you will quickly see that it is more like the Hitman Go (Lara Croft Go, Deus Ex Go) series. This is a dynamic puzzler at heart, where you will be tasked with solving plenty of complex puzzles. The best part - this is a paid upfront title that costs $3.99 and has zero in-app purchases or advertisements.

Get ready to flex your mental muscles and be wow’ed in After The End: Forsaken Destiny. Solve stunning 3d puzzles of ever-increasing difficulty; discover a breathtaking, ancient world ready to be unearthed; and finally, unravel the mystery behind a father-son duo journey - on parallel paths, separated by time. Begin the Journey and find what comes After The End.

Demon's Rise 2 Free

Not only does Demons Rise 2 offer highly detailed graphics coupled with an engaging campaign, but it does so on top of giving you a pretty competent tactical RPG. You will also find a lot of content on offer with 60 total levels, 15 different playable characters and a wide array of gear to equip your characters with. The game is completely free to install with three levels that are offered in full. If you want to play anything after the first three levels you will have to pay a singular in-app purchase of $5.99.

You are no hero … no prancing knight or scholarly wizard but a champion of the dark gods. As their chosen, you have command of legions of barbarians, beastmen and demons. Demon’s Rise 2 is a turn-based, tactical RPG set in a brutal and unforgiving fantasy world. Victory will require the tactical use of terrain, morale, formations and magic. Build an increasingly powerful war band, command demonic allies, and crush those that stand against you.

Magician's Saga

Magician's Saga is a new free-to-play title from Kairosoft Co.,Ltd billed as a chill magician-themed simulation game. This is a town building game at its core but with the additional bonus of populating the town with an ever expanding army. This army consists of magicians of course, who you train for battle in order to protect your town. By winning these battles you will progress and build up your town. Magician's Saga is free to download and play. There are no in-app purchases. However there are advertisements and an ever-present stamina system that creates cool-down periods.

Embark on a grand adventure as a spell-casting hero in this chill-out action & simulation game. Build a town and train your allies to prepare them for tough battles, in which you'll be right there at the front line, legendary magic rod in hand. A once peaceful town was suddenly raided by monsters, and the kingdom's precious orb, which granted it good fortune, was stolen. The town fell into ruin... Then, a fearless magician appeared before the king, and offered help. But it wasn't going to be easy. Will the town be restored to its former glory? It's up to you, young mage.

Rogue Castle: Roguelike Action

From the outset it is quite clear that this is a pleasantly designed 2D pixel art platformer. Once you dig in though, you find a demanding game that requires twitch reflexes. Luckily the controls are actually quite good and work great on a touchscreen. Another plus is that this is completely free to install and contains zero in-app purchases. One caveat is that there are advertisements to be found in the game. Mainly they are ads that pop up in between levels, which luckily isn't too annoying thanks to the length of the levels. Sadly there is no current way to remove them.

Rogue Castle is a roguelike platformer with fast paced action. Somewhere on earth, monsters have secretly invaded castles, and nested in there. You are a knight with mastered ninja skills, your mission is rescuing the castles which were nested by monsters. In your adventure, you have to explore areas, collect useful items, to upgrade your hero and finally face to the Monster Creator. Fight fierce monsters that invaded the castle and defeat more than 10 bosses.

Archer Dash 2 - Retro Runner

Archer Dash 2 takes an endless runner and mashes it up with an interesting archery element. This is used much like the flinging mechanic found in Angry Birds. A mix that surprisingly works quite well, giving a bit more challenge than what you would normally find in the genre. It is free to download, and includes optional advertisements that can be viewed for in-game currency. There are also in-app purchases that range up to $9.99. The IAPs are used to purchase coins in the game, which can then buy new cosmetic skins.

Archer Dash 2 is a lovely Pixel Art tribute to 8 bit games. Players control an archer as they navigate the forest of obstacles in this old school infused endless shooter. Your archer can manipulate time to aim your shots with precision as you master the one tap controls in this retro console inspired classic.

Obelisk

Obelisk offers a completely free hack and slash game without advertisements or in-app purchases. While it is a shorter title, the well designed pixel graphics mixed with a mysterious story make for something definitely worth checking out.

Obelisk is a short hack and slash game made for Ludum Dare 37. The original game was made within 72 hours and can be played here.

Wobblers

This is another endless runner with a twist, where you balance a cute little "Wobbler" on an ever moving rocket platform. The twist of keeping these Wobblers on the platform actually adds a very hectic feeling to the normal runner gameplay. It demands that you constantly juggle dodging items, all while also keeping track of balancing your Wobbler. There are also the bright colors and friendly design that give a very welcoming appeal. In-app purchases can be found in the game and range up to $1.99, with an important one being $0.99 to remove ads. The rest of the IAPs are for the purchase of coins, which are used only for cosmetic skins.

Wobblers is an exciting and addicting arcade game, in which you are equipped with a rocket to navigate your character to the highest heights. On the way up, you’ll have to collect power ups, avoid obstacles, and keep your Wobbler aboard.

Bandit Six: Salvo

Last we have Bandit Six:Salvo, a highly immersive Daydream virtual reality shooter. The main premise is that you place turrets strategically on a map, to then use those turrets to defend your positions on said map. Much like a very stylized strategic VR version of Space Invaders, where you must destroy everything and anything coming at you. Bandit:Six is free to download and install, with three levels available to you without paying. There is a singular in-app purchase of $2.99 which unlocks the full content of the game.

Bandit Six: Salvo thrusts you into the heart of war, defending key positions against waves of incoming enemy forces. First, position your gun turrets on your War Room map table for maximum effect, then go first person and man your machine guns, mortars and cannons to blast hordes of enemy bombers, helicopters, landing craft, tanks, jeeps and much more before they destroy you. So steel yourself, look down the sights and shoot. Only available on Daydream compatible phones.

Black Blue

Black Blue is an artistically minimal turn-based puzzle game where you simply want to gain the majority of spatial coverage by creating lines drawn on a random grid. You can play in either single player mode against the CPU or multiplayer by passing the game back and forth with a friend. Thanks to the turn based nature of the title it really does lend itself well to being a nice and relaxing puzzler that never rushes the player. The gameplay itself is never too taxing and the overall design is always pleasant to look at. There are no advertisements to be found but there are in-app purchases of $0.99. Luckily the IAPs are only for purchasing extra packages of gameplay levels.

Black Blue is a minimal turn-based puzzle game. Inspired by the yin-yang philosophy. Brand-new mechanics keeps you entertained with quick and easy gameplay. Designed specifically for the mobile devices and carefully crafted to the tiniest detail. Black Blue brings you modern puzzle solving at its finest. You can play with your friends on a single screen, or challenge yourself in single player mode.

OneWay

Yes this is another minimal puzzle game, but this one is a bit more demanding than the last. OneWay is pretty brain melting at times, because you must navigate your way through a fixed grid of turn based directions in as few turns as possible. It is much like trying to traverse a busy city as if it had very specific lane turning rules. OneWay does display advertisements during gameplay as well as offer in-app purchases that range up to $1.99. Those IAPs are optional though as they are only for removing ads or speeding up the unlocking of new levels.

Sadly your GPS broke down and now you have to manually navigate through the chaos of movement regulations like it is 1980. Reach the goal without using any unnecessary turns ... or going insane. OneWay is a mind boggling puzzle game about navigation which will challenge your sense of orientation. Over 400 different levels await you. Will you master them? Can you find the shortest routes or even beat the developers' solution?

Nuclear Jelly

Nuclear Jelly is a cute little endless runner where you shoot your square shaped jelly body from corresponding jelly covered walls. You must jump back and forth from wall to wall while trying to precisely time your shots. If you land on a section of wall that is not covered in slime you will inevitably fall to your death. While simple in scope this is actually a fun little time waster that will get more and more demanding the further you progress. There are no in-app purchases but there are small footer advertisements during gameplay and full screen ads in-between levels.

Jell is tired of being another uranium brick, with nothing to do in the lab, so he has decided to run away, hopping from wall to wall, climbing up to the top of the nuclear plant. But Jell needs your help with his ascension. Aim with the arrow, tap and make Jell jump. And be careful, because this laboratory is full of lava and Jell has to avoid falling off from the walls. Guide this cute uranium brick to freedom.

Gravity Ball

Last but not least we have Gravity Ball, a gravity bending puzzle-platformer. In this game you will be tasked with traversing an asteroid field and its ever present obstacles by reversing gravity at will. An interesting if unoriginal mechanic, Gravity Ball still offers a fun way to go about solving puzzles. It is actually quite similar to VVVVVV in its use of reversing gravity in a platforming setting. In my opinion that is a pretty good game to be compared with. Gravity ball is completely free to play and there are no advertisements or in-app purchases.

You are alone, just a tiny crystal ball in a frigid, gravity-bending asteroid field. You came this way long ago, but you've forgotten the way. Dimly, you remember the actions necessary to pass each trial, but not how to use them. As your crystal material gathers interstellar radiation, you can use it to move yourself, or even, to warp gravity itself. Now, you must traverse the asteroid field using those half-forgotten rituals of the past. You must reach the portal at the end of the level to move to the next level.

Buccaneers, Bounty & Boom!

As you can probably guess, this is a hexagonal strategy game with a seafaring theme. Move your ships into place, collect resources, amass a skilled crew, and beat the ever-loving crap out of the online competition. Graphics are simple but the gameplay underneath is complex and rewarding. At the moment the game is in unreleased beta, though we understand that's about to change. Buccaneers, Bounty & Boom is free to download with a single $12 in-app purchase to unlock the full online mode.

When the cutthroat worlds of piracy and goblins clash, the result is an underhanded race of skullduggery to be crowned the Goblin Pirate King. Hire Buccaneers, amass Bounty, and build cannons to Boom. your opponents out of the water. Build up your Goblin cities to harvest the rare bounties of the pirate islands. Deck out your ships with the most underhanded Goblin crew. Stack your cities and ships with cannons and armour to blast your enemies from the seas.

NeoAngle

NeoAngle is a puzzle game that's positively soaked in 80s aesthetics. players have to move across the stages to grab bits and reach the goal from triangular sub-sections, without crossing over any spaces already filled. The game gets more complex as the stages progress, including warp zones and rotating tiles. The only in-app purchase is just a dollar.

The goal is to collect all the pyramids by moving the triangle on the synthwave-styled game field and to complete the level by placing it on the finish. There is no possibility to move through the cells passed.

No ADS.

Great diversity of logical levels

User-friendly gameplay

Extra-ordinary puzzles with unique game elements: buttons, teleports, rotatable fields.

Several ways of solving

Synthwave retro graphics of the 80s

Boosts your brain

Voyageur

This text-based sci-fi game is a little more stylish than the usual fare. You're in command of a spaceship on a random path through the galaxy, making decisions based on the situations and characters you encounter. There's no explicit win state, though you can certainly lose if you're unwise in your choices. Voyageur is $4 with no ads or in-app purchases.

--

THE GRID

The Grid is a basic 2D strategy game that focuses on logical connections between tiles. The point is to clean up the Earth's ruined atmosphere and protect your environmental equipment from resident aliens. Graphics and gameplay are simple, but a multiplayer mode is included along with the usual progression and upgrades. At the moment it's free with in-app purchases, though it does include ads.

In the not-so-distant future, humanity has had to leave Earth due to the invasion of an alien species. However, there is one scientist, Chuster (Chew-ster), who hasn’t given up on the planet yet, and thinks Earth is still worth fighting for. Play as Purgo to help Chuster with his goals of rebuilding the energy grid and getting rid of the alien species that has invaded Earth.Take back Earth. Reclaim the planet from the invading aliens in this futuristic strategy game. Build and defend your energy grids, clean the air, and make Earth humanity’s home again.

Avalanche

This little downhill skiing game combines the casual simplicity of the old SkiFree with the basic collection structure of Crossy Road. But interestingly, the playing field includes both your own blocky character and dozens of other skiers (AI-controlled) all trying to get down the mountain at the same time. It's a fun and often random take on the familiar setup. The game is free with ads and in-app purchases, but at the moment it's in unreleased beta.

Hop on your skis and speed away - you're being chased by a huge avalanche of snow... and pixels. Dozens of famous characters from across the galaxy were gathered to get on skis and put each other's skills to the test, when suddenly a super-fast avalanche descended from the top of the retro mountain.

Beat a path down the snowy slope in this classic arcade game, avoid trees and obstacles, dodge and knock down other skiers.

Noble Run

Noble Run is a minimalistic runner with extremely basic controls: tap or swipe to avoid the obstacles in the single lane. Graphics are Spartan but appealing, as is the smooth jazz soundtrack (if you're in to that sort of thing). Different levels offer different themes, but the core gameplay remains fairly consistent. It's free with no in-app purchases at the moment.

Noble Run is a beautiful and aesthetic game with Gorgeous visual effects. Avoid the obstacles and survive as long as you can to see more and more stunning visuals and beat your high score.

Interesting and challenging control, based on reaction;

Each level contains it's own twist. In Abstract it's an interaction with lights. In Arsenal it's a History of weaponry from ancient times to modern arsenal;

6 characters with 30 unique animations and up to 70 obstacles;

Many variations of the obstacle's behavior;

Nice Slice

Remember that scene in Aliens where the Bishop the android stabs in between his fingers? This game is similarly aimed at knife fans. You control an animate knife whose only desire is to stab and chop stuff as he/she/it bounces around a 2D stage like Scrooge McDuck on his pogo stick-cane. Points are awarded for numerous and stylish cuts of everyday objects, allowing players to upgrade their knife collections. The game is free with IAP that only goes up to $3.

It's a game where you try to cut things into as many little pieces as you can, without missing your mark. The cast of characters consists of some of the sharpest heroes ever. Visit their colorful world filled with choppable food and help them on their quest to achieve perfection, and make every cut a proper nice slice. What are you waiting for? Just play and chop-chop.

Dashy Crashy

You get three chances to guess the inspiration for this endless runner/driver, and the first two don't count. That said, the ludicrous feeling of speed imparted by the simple low-poly graphics in Dashy Crashy is admirable - this isn't a game for anyone who feels intimidated by F-Zero. The combination of plenty of movement options, weapons, and some crazy power-ups makes it worth looking into. It's free with IAP that tops out at $4.

Dangerous driving, luck & reflexes. Let's DASHY CRASHY. [HOW TO PLAY]

• SWIPE to change direction & speed

• Boost to BOOST score :)

• Don't crash :(

• Clear goals to unlock new cars

• ENDLESS road trip

• Unlock 80 COOL CARS

• Unique CAR ACTIONS, BONUS MODES & PERKS

• Easy SWIPE controls

• Crazy CRASHES

• Outrun FRIENDS cars with Google Play.

Attack Your Friends, Risk game

Attack Your Friends is a basic, low-poly version of the strategy board game Risk that leans heavily on online multiplayer. It uses the asynchronous approach, allowing long games to stretch out whenever the remote players can get to their turns, a la Words With Friends and similar. Visuals are pretty sparse and the app seems to have some stability issues, but Risk fans probably won't mind... though they might object to $50 in-app purchases.

A great turn based game of world domination to play with Your friends and other players without having to be online at the same time. It's a classical Risk board game where the objective is conquer every country on the map. The game uses push messages to send turns and allows You to play at your own pace.

Familiar multiplayer strategy board game concept. (2-3 players)

Play with friends and random opponents at your own pace.

Turn based game play.

Push notifications inform you when it's your turn.

Collect Troop & Defense Cards to increase troops and gain an edge.

Play as Tropical, Dessert & Arctic climate.

Game Statistics keep track of your results versus the other players.

Leader board with top scores.

Chat and form alliances with your opponents.

Access your games anywhere with your mobile devices

KROSMAGA

Krosmaga is a lane-based strategy game with card collection mechanics on the backend - think of it as a cross between Plants vs Zombies and Hearthstone. Winning versus the computer or online opponents depends on choosing the right monster to place in the right lane on the board. It's a lot more structured than your typical battle card game, but it has the same hooks for collection and competition, complete with $90 in-app purchases.

Krosmaga is an online trading card game in which you play a god and face other players in short, fun-filled games that'll surprise you at every turn. Kosmaga is a game of skill where the Twelve Gods of the Krosmoz universe settle their differences by pitting creatures, mortals, and demi-gods against each other in a battle of truly epic proportions. The game combines the desk-building strategy of a CCG with the excitement and challenge of a tower defense game in a divine setting where the stakes could not be higher.

Super Tank Rumble

Super Tank Rumble tasks players with designing, building, and piloting a tank from scratch. It's sort of like a 2D version of the desktop game Besiege, with a bigger focus on enemies and multiplayer. Depending on players' proclivities, they can build conventional tanks, massive walkers, or even flying machines in the simple physics engine. But with $100 in-app purchases, multiplayer is sure to get a little lopsided.

Assemble a more powerful, unique Super Tank by collecting items and upgrades. Fight against players around the world with your own Super Tank and make yourself proud by sharing your battle replays and Blueprints. When everyone envies you... That's the moment you become the undisputed Super Tanker. Combine numerous parts to build your tank. Create a tank that reflects your personality. Join the fight with your latest tank.

MonstroCity: Rampage!

MonstroCity uses the familiar Clash of Clans base-building setup, but with an appealing hook: your army and defense force is made up of cartoony Godzilla-style giant monsters. The 3D graphics are appealing in a Rampage sort of way, and I'm always in favor of any game that lets you play an ostensible bad guy. That being said, it's hard to hide the fact that the core building and collecting mechanics in this game are played out, especially with the multiplayer and $100 in-app purchases.

Welcome to MonstroCity: Rampage. The wacky new strategy game of 2017. Play for FREE. Fight the evil genius Dr. Spotnik with your monster squad in this epic city building strategy game. Build your squad of giant monsters and attack other players. Smash their buildings, crush their defenses, and then steal gold and power for your own crazy experiments. ROAR. Collect rare monster DNA and create over 20 different types of monsters to compete for victory against millions of players around the globe.

Rabbids Crazy Rush

Apparently Ubisoft is still trying to make the Rabbids franchise into a thing. If you don't remember, these little Minion-style creatures were featured in a few console party games, sometimes alongside platformer star Rayman, sometimes not. The latest incarnation is a pretty straight endless runner, complete with wacky vehicles and a bunch of costumes. And of course, since this is a Ubisoft mobile game, it has $100 in-app purchases.

Get silly like never before in the wackiest runner game, RABBIDS CRAZY RUSH. Run at full speed with the Rabbids on their latest insane plan to reach the moon. How will the Rabbids fulfill their borderline-insane idea this time? Collect cans that will provide the gas to power their moon-bound balloon. It's an insane idea, but it might just work. Run, ride, glide and fly with dozens of crazy vehicles, get awesome suits, and be the first among your friends to make it to the moon.

