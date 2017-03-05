MWC 2017 is over, and now we all know what was unveiled. Sony, Motorola, LG, Nokia, BlackBerry Huawei, and others all unveiled new smartphones ranging from the most basic to flagship-level, and this weekend's poll will have you pick among some of the most prominent contenders for a winner.

To give you a brief rundown, the highlights were: the LG G6, Sony's Xperia XZ Premium, BlackBerry's KeyONE, Huawei's P10, Nokia's various Android phones (and the 3310), and Moto's G5 and G5 Plus.

Between them, who do you think came away with the lion's share of the glory?

Which phone do you think "won" at MWC 2017? Sony Xperia XZ Premium.

Moto G5 / G5 Plus.

Huawei P10

LG G6

BlackBerry KeyONE

Nokia 5 / 3 / 3310

Saygus V2 (yes it was there) View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Our MWC 2017 coverage is proudly sponsored by