MWC 2017 is over, and now we all know what was unveiled. Sony, Motorola, LG, Nokia, BlackBerry Huawei, and others all unveiled new smartphones ranging from the most basic to flagship-level, and this weekend's poll will have you pick among some of the most prominent contenders for a winner.
To give you a brief rundown, the highlights were: the LG G6, Sony's Xperia XZ Premium, BlackBerry's KeyONE, Huawei's P10, Nokia's various Android phones (and the 3310), and Moto's G5 and G5 Plus.
Between them, who do you think came away with the lion's share of the glory?
