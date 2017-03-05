The Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 9.7" (that's a mouthful) was released in July of 2015, and later an updated model with a Snapdragon 652 was released in 2016. But you can now get the S2 9.7" for $279.99 on eBay, and just $252 if you use a discount code.

First, let's go over specs. This model, the T813N variant, has a Snapdragon 652 processor with 3GB of RAM. The eBay listing is for the 32GB model, but there is a microSD card slot present if you need more space. The 9.7" AMOLED screen has a resolution of 1536x2048.

There are a few things you should keep in mind if you plan on buying this. There do not appear to be any custom ROMs available for this device, and it ships with Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow. The listing says the tablet itself "shows virtually no signs of use," and comes with the original packaging and a 1 year warranty. It's on sale for $279.99, but if you add the code CGAMETECH10 at checkout, the total drops to around $252.