Snapchat should need no introduction, as it is currently one of the most popular sexting messaging services worldwide. Although the Android app has never been particularly great, it has still achieved a massive user base on both Android and iOS. Now the app has officially passed 500 million installs on the Play Store.

Coincidentally this comes only two days after Snap Inc. went public. If you hoped this many installs would cause Snapchat to focus a bit more on Android, you're in luck - it already is.