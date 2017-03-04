Ever since Google started allowing paid apps to temporarily become free, we've seen several major apps and games become discounted. We've already covered that HorseWorld 3D is free for today only, but now Weather Live and Etaria are also temporarily free of charge.

First up is Weather Live, which is normally $0.99. The app's main selling point is the gorgeous UI, but it also has live wallpapers for your home screen, customizable layouts, and an optional temperature monitor for the status bar. There are also all the usual weather app features, like a 7-day forecast, animated radar maps, and weather alerts.

Next is Etaria, a procedurally-generated survival game where you must establish a village and help it prosper. You can grather resources through hunting and fishing, and expand your village by building shelters and other structures. It's a bit like Terraria, except you have a population of villagers to care for.

You can grab both Weather Live and Etaria from the Play Store links below, and both are on sale for the next two days.