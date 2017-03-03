Honor 6X owners, pay attention. Huawei has announced on its Honor Twitter account that it has opened up Nougat/EMUI 5 beta testing for the phone. Signing up only requires you to email your IMEI number(s) to the address in the tweet.
I am not entirely sure how Huawei is selecting candidates for the test, frankly. Perhaps everyone who signs up gets the beta.
Wanna be the first to test out EMUI 5.0 on your #Honor6X? Sign up to be a beta tester now. Email your IMEI to [email protected] now. pic.twitter.com/dbquir7yey
— Honor USA (@Honor_USA) February 28, 2017
EMUI 5 is supposed to be a large improvement over the previous iterations, and seeing this 2017 phone get Nougat is great. Even though it's a beta, this test is definitely keeping in line with Huawei's original promise that the update would land in H1 of this year.
I look forward to seeing how this goes.
If you signed up for the beta program, then I'd be checking your phone for an update. Huawei sent out an email just a little while ago to testers announcing that the Nougat/EMUI 5 beta was rolling out. I had to go manually check on my device, if it makes anyone who didn't get the OTA notification feel better. Another email is said to be following shortly with instructions on how to report bugs.
I have already updated and I have to say: EMUI 5 is a huge improvement over 4.1 (as many have said before). If you don't like the update or things go haywire, Huawei does say that you can revert to Marshmallow/EMUI 4.1.
And if you do not have a 6X, then check out the screenshot in David's tweet below if you want to see the ridiculously detailed changelog — it's so long that I didn't want to add to this post.
Is Huawei's Honor 6X Nougat beta changelog long enough? via @jccpalmer pic.twitter.com/ZSNT9exTvi
— David Ruddock (@RDR0b11) March 3, 2017
