The Samsung Galaxy S7 is mere weeks away from being superseded by the Galaxy S8, but it's still a nice phone. It's even nicer if you can get it for a few hundred dollars off. That's the case right now with the Samsung Galaxy S7 Duos, the unlocked dual-SIM model. It's just $382.50 on eBay after applying a 10% off coupon code.

This device is model number SM-G930FD. It has two nano-SIM card slots and all the LTE bands you could ever want. It should work on almost any GMS/LTE network you come across. Inside is an Exynos 8890 SoC, which many feel is a superior option to the Snapdragon 820 in all US variants of the phone. The rest of the specs are standard for the GS7 including a 5.1-inch 1440p AMOLED, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage.

The eBay listing has this phone at $424.99, but eBay is running a promo on electronics purchases right now. Use the code CGAMETECH10 and you'll get another 10% off the device. You have to use PayPal, though. That lowers the price to $382.50. It ships to a fair number of countries worldwide, and it's free in the US. Sales tax is paid only in Texas.