We're deep in the heart of the new phone season, which means discounts on last year's devices. Today brings us another deal for the Galaxy S7 from Samsung's own website. You can get the Sprint version of the phone for $299, which is a respectable $250 off. Oh, and you get a free 64GB SD card to go along with it. If you're more interested in a larger, curved screen, then the Sprint S7 edge is also on sale. You get grab one for $445 ($250 off again) and you get a 128GB SD card with this one.

The Galaxy S8 may be on the horizon, but Samsung's yester year flagships are no slouches. With the "regular" S7, you get a 5.1" QHD screen, a Snapdragon 820, 32GB of storage, 4GB of ram, 12MP/8MP cameras, and a fingerprint sensor. This deal is good on both the black and gold versions, so you have some choice there.

With the S7 edge, you get a 5.5" curved QHD screen and a larger battery — everything else is the same as the little brother. $445 with a free 128GB SD card is not a bad price, either, especially since you have your choice of the black, gold, silver, or blue models.

So if you're interested in either one of these, you can check them out at the source links below.