Earlier this week, Google's SVP for hardware Rick Osterloh had a meeting at MWC with journalists. There he said that Google had, "no plans for Google-branded laptops." Now he has said on Twitter that there are just "no plans to share at this time."

Hey all, Google's own Chromebooks aren't "dead" as has been reported. They will live on, we just have *no plans to share at this time* ;) — Rick Osterloh (@rosterloh) March 2, 2017

The end of Google-produced laptops would be significant for two major reasons. It would be the end of the Chromebook Pixel lineup, and the death of the fabled 'Bison' Pixel 3 laptop - which could still end up being the first laptop running Google's Andromeda OS. Osterloh obviously didn't specifically say if the Chromebook Pixels would still continue, just that Google-branded laptops in general aren't going away.

It's not really clear why Mr. Osterloh would backtrack on his earlier statement, but I look forward to whatever Google-created laptops come in the future - especially if one of them is running Andromeda.