Capcom's big push to bring Mega Man titles to Android didn't go over very well. Neither did its first Android title, Apollo Justice, which came without the chapter-by-chapter pricing of the iOS version. But maybe the third time will be the charm. Today the game publisher announced its intention to re-release mobile versions of four of its classic arcade games: Ghosts N Goblins, Ghouls N Ghosts, 1942, and Wolf of the Battlefield: Commando. Unfortunately there are no dates or prices available at the moment.

1942, released in 1984, is perhaps the most archetypical top-down shoot-em-up of its time. Players control a series of WWII-themed aircraft for the Allies, fighting through wave after wave of Japanese fighters and bombers on their way to the enemy airbases at Tokyo. Plane and weapon upgrades abound. Ghosts N Goblins is from 1985, and both it and the 1988 sequel Ghouls N Ghosts are side-scrolling platformer games with a fantasy-horror theme. The levels and enemies are wickedly difficult. "Wolf of the Battlefield" or more simply "Commando" in its western releases is another top-down shooter from 1985, this time with a single soldier shooting out hundreds of enemies with a submachine gun and grenades.

The Mega Man Android ports suffered from horrible framerates, slowdown, and awful controls - fans guessed it was because they were based on technically inferior mobile games from the 2000s instead of the original NES cartridge code. Hopefully Capcom has learned its lesson, and will make these arcade classics run as they were meant to when they're released. Compatibility with Bluetooth controllers and/or Android TV couldn't hurt, either. Hint, hint, Capcom.