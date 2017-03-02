Capcom's big push to bring Mega Man titles to Android didn't go over very well. Neither did its first Android title, Apollo Justice, which came without the chapter-by-chapter pricing of the iOS version. But maybe the third time will be the charm. Today the game publisher announced its intention to re-release mobile versions of four of its classic arcade games: Ghosts N Goblins, Ghouls N Ghosts, 1942, and Wolf of the Battlefield: Commando. Unfortunately there are no dates or prices available at the moment.
1942, released in 1984, is perhaps the most archetypical top-down shoot-em-up of its time. Players control a series of WWII-themed aircraft for the Allies, fighting through wave after wave of Japanese fighters and bombers on their way to the enemy airbases at Tokyo. Plane and weapon upgrades abound. Ghosts N Goblins is from 1985, and both it and the 1988 sequel Ghouls N Ghosts are side-scrolling platformer games with a fantasy-horror theme. The levels and enemies are wickedly difficult. "Wolf of the Battlefield" or more simply "Commando" in its western releases is another top-down shooter from 1985, this time with a single soldier shooting out hundreds of enemies with a submachine gun and grenades.
The Mega Man Android ports suffered from horrible framerates, slowdown, and awful controls - fans guessed it was because they were based on technically inferior mobile games from the 2000s instead of the original NES cartridge code. Hopefully Capcom has learned its lesson, and will make these arcade classics run as they were meant to when they're released. Compatibility with Bluetooth controllers and/or Android TV couldn't hurt, either. Hint, hint, Capcom.
LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - March 02, 2017) - Capcom, a leading worldwide developer and publisher of video games today announced that it will be bringing four Capcom arcade favorites to iOS and Android devices. The titles include 1942 Mobile, Ghosts'N Goblins™ Mobile, Ghouls'N Ghosts™ Mobile and Wolf of the Battlefield: Commando Mobile
Each of these games maintains fidelity to the originals, while offering players the option to play in modes that take full advantage of touch screen devices. In addition to Classic and Casual modes of play several of the games offer control options such as auto-fire and different button arrangements. Each game will also feature leaderboards so players can see how their skills compare against players from around the globe. All four games are expected to be available within the next few months.
Game Details:
- 1942 Mobile - This vertically scrolling shoot 'em up tasks players with battling through the entire enemy fleet. Shoot down enemy planes, avoid enemy fire and perform rolls and loops to avoid certain death in this epic retro nail-biter.
- Ghosts'N Goblins™ Mobile - Return to the days of yesteryear in this famously difficult action-platformer. As Sir Arthur, you must battle against demons and undead in order to rescue the princess Prin-Prin.
- Ghouls'N Ghosts™ Mobile - Better, bigger and more beloved, this legendary side scrolling platformer pick up where Ghost 'n Goblins ends.
- Wolf of the Battlefield: Commando Mobile - Armed with a sub-machine gun and a limited supply hand grenades, players battle through legions of enemy troops in this classic vertical scrolling shooter.
