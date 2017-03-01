Honor 6X owners, pay attention. Huawei has announced on its Honor Twitter account that it has opened up Nougat/EMUI 5 beta testing for the phone. Signing up only requires you to email your IMEI number(s) to the address in the tweet.

I am not entirely sure how Huawei is selecting candidates for the test, frankly. Perhaps everyone who signs up gets the beta.

EMUI 5 is supposed to be a large improvement over the previous iterations, and seeing this 2017 phone get Nougat is great. Even though it's a beta, this test is definitely keeping in line with Huawei's original promise that the update would land in H1 of this year.

I look forward to seeing how this goes.

  • Thanks:
  • Jeff Wassel