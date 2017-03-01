Honor 6X owners, pay attention. Huawei has announced on its Honor Twitter account that it has opened up Nougat/EMUI 5 beta testing for the phone. Signing up only requires you to email your IMEI number(s) to the address in the tweet.

I am not entirely sure how Huawei is selecting candidates for the test, frankly. Perhaps everyone who signs up gets the beta.

Wanna be the first to test out EMUI 5.0 on your #Honor6X? Sign up to be a beta tester now. Email your IMEI to [email protected] now. pic.twitter.com/dbquir7yey — Honor USA (@Honor_USA) February 28, 2017

EMUI 5 is supposed to be a large improvement over the previous iterations, and seeing this 2017 phone get Nougat is great. Even though it's a beta, this test is definitely keeping in line with Huawei's original promise that the update would land in H1 of this year.

I look forward to seeing how this goes.