If the onslaught of carrier unlimited data plans in the last few weeks hasn't worn you out yet, here's another one for you. Cricket Wireless, the AT&T MVNO, has just announced its new "unlimited" data plan. In fierce competition with the likes of MetroPCS, you can score this for $60 per month (with taxes and fees included). That doesn't sound bad at all.
You also get unlimited talk and text, including to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as unlimited international texting to some 38 countries. Awesome. Obviously, there are some multi-line discounts — four lines will run you $180, which is roughly similar to Verizon's. Big Red's pricing, however, does not include taxes and fees. Just keep that in mind.
Like all the other plans we've seen, Cricket's offering will "temporarily slow your data speeds during periods of network congestion." This will happen if you exceed 22GB in a billing cycle. While not unfair, that is less than what T-Mobile allows you on its unlimited plan. Also like Tmo, Cricket is introducing Stream More which streams all video at standard definition. The press release does not specify if this new unlimited plan will be subject to Stream More, but I imagine that it will. Fortunately, it seems that customers can enable/disable it for their account.
I should also mention that Cricket will be rolling out VoLTE (HD Voice) and Wi-Fi calling in the coming months.
So this plan appears to sit in the middle of the U.S. carriers' offerings. I admit, it certainly sucks less than AT&T's. If you are considering this new option, be sure to check out our comparison of these new "unlimited" plans — it might help you make a decision.
Press Release
ATLANTA – March 1, 2017 – Starting today, Cricket Wireless’ Unlimited Plan is now just $60/mo, monthly taxes and fees included. The plan comes with unlimited high-speed data access and unlimited talk and text.[1] Plus, the plan includes calls to and between Mexico, Canada and the U.S., and you get unlimited international texting to 38 countries.
If you’re a family needing more lines, get 4 lines on the Unlimited Plan for just $180 a month after Cricket’s Group Save discount.[2] With monthly Group Save discounts, you receive $10 off a 2nd line, $20 off a 3rd line, $30 off a 4th line. Group Save is also available on a 5th line with a monthly discount of $40.
“We’re always looking for ways to bring value to our customers through the expected and the unexpected, with simple, smarter wireless plans with no annual contract,” said Tiffany Baehman, vice president and chief marketing officer of Cricket Wireless. “With Cricket, customers get high-value plans, great phone deals from notable brands and more 4G LTE coverage than T-Mobile and Sprint.”[3]
For those looking to upgrade their device and service, bring your number to Cricket and choose from 4 FREE smartphones[4]:
- Samsung Galaxy Amp 2
- LG Spree
- ZTE Sonata
- Alcatel Streak
Or choose from other discounted smartphones available when switching to Cricket. Existing customers can also upgrade to several discounted smartphones.
Additionally, in the coming months, Cricket plans to roll out several new features and capabilities including high-definition calling (HD voice) and later this year, Wi-Fi calling.
For more on Cricket’s monthly rate plans and special offers, go to www.CricketWireless.com or visit a Cricket-branded store near you.
About Cricket Wireless
Cricket is bringing consumers more value with a simple, friendly, and reliable nationwide wireless experience with no annual contract. The power of Cricket is our nationwide 4G LTE network that covers more than 319 million people; easy and affordable plans prices that include monthly taxes and fees; and a great selection of phones customers love. Cricket, Something to Smile About. To check out the new Cricket or find a store near you, visit cricketwireless.com. Learn more on the Cricket newsroom and blog. And connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.
Cricket is a subsidiary of AT&T Inc. Coverage not available everywhere. © 2017 Cricket Wireless LLC. All rights reserved. Cricket and the Cricket logo are trademarks under license to Cricket Wireless LLC.[1] Speed, usage, and other restrictions apply; additional network management practices start April 2, 2017. See cricketwireless.com/mobilebroadband for details. [2] After Group Save discount applied to one acct w/4 lines ($60/mo. per line) on lines 2-4; see cricketwireless.com/groupsave for details. [3] 4G network coverage claim: Based on coverage in the U.S.; coverage & service not available everywhere. [4] Free Select Smartphone offers: Limited time offer, while supplies last. Req’s port-in and new svc line activation on qualifying monthly plan (min. $30/mo), first mo. svc charge & applicable sales tax due at sale. Excl. AT&T ports. Add’l fees & restr’s apply.
- Source:
- Cricket Wireless
Comments