If the onslaught of carrier unlimited data plans in the last few weeks hasn't worn you out yet, here's another one for you. Cricket Wireless, the AT&T MVNO, has just announced its new "unlimited" data plan. In fierce competition with the likes of MetroPCS, you can score this for $60 per month (with taxes and fees included). That doesn't sound bad at all.

You also get unlimited talk and text, including to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as unlimited international texting to some 38 countries. Awesome. Obviously, there are some multi-line discounts — four lines will run you $180, which is roughly similar to Verizon's. Big Red's pricing, however, does not include taxes and fees. Just keep that in mind.

Like all the other plans we've seen, Cricket's offering will "temporarily slow your data speeds during periods of network congestion." This will happen if you exceed 22GB in a billing cycle. While not unfair, that is less than what T-Mobile allows you on its unlimited plan. Also like Tmo, Cricket is introducing Stream More which streams all video at standard definition. The press release does not specify if this new unlimited plan will be subject to Stream More, but I imagine that it will. Fortunately, it seems that customers can enable/disable it for their account.

I should also mention that Cricket will be rolling out VoLTE (HD Voice) and Wi-Fi calling in the coming months.

So this plan appears to sit in the middle of the U.S. carriers' offerings. I admit, it certainly sucks less than AT&T's. If you are considering this new option, be sure to check out our comparison of these new "unlimited" plans — it might help you make a decision.