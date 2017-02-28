Xiaomi already introduced the Surge S1, the company's first SoC (system-on-a-chip) developed completely in-house. In addition to that announcement, Xiaomi unveiled the Mi 5c, its first phone with the new processor.

The Mi 5c has a 5.15" display, the above mentioned Surge S1 CPU, 3GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, and a 12MP camera. It also has a 2,860mAh battery with 9V/2A fast charging. Although not explicitly stated, it appears to have a USB Type-C port from the photos provided.

Xiaomi also claims that using the Surge S1 processor will enable faster system updates, because it doesn't have to wait on updated drivers. To this end, the Mi 5c will receive a MIUI Developer ROM update in March, based on Android 7.1.

The Mi 5c has an all-metal body and will be available in three colors - Rose Gold, Gold, and Black. It will be available for RMB1499, which is approximately $218.