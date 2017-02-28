Samsung has officially declared that an update to its Flow app is coming. Slated for April, it will expand to more Galaxy and Windows 10 devices. If you don't know what Flow does, it allows you to use your Galaxy's fingerprint sensor to unlock your PC, act on your phone's notifications via your desktop, share browsing sessions, and transfer files both ways.

Just last week, we saw the early signs and hints of this. A Play Store review reply by Samsung stated that a future update would add support for more Windows PCs around the time of the next major update to Microsoft's operating system. That lines up with the blog post from Sammy.

Device compatibility will be all Galaxy devices running Marshmallow and above and your PC will need to be on the Windows 10 Creators Update (which is supposed to launch in April). Flow is also pre-loaded on the new Tab S3 line and the Galaxy Book series. Those who own the Tab Pro S should have already been enjoying Flow's features for a little while now.

April is not too far away, so continue to be patient. I am sure that it will be worth it in the end.