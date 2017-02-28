NEW YORK--( BUSINESS WIRE )--In a move to offer SoundCloud ’s highly engaged, on-the-go audience more choice in how they experience SoundCloud, the company announced today its new, mid-priced subscription plan that takes SoundCloud’s ad-supported offering offline and ad-free for $4.99 per month. Beginning today, SoundCloud’s mid-priced subscription plan becomes SoundCloud Go, while SoundCloud’s existing premium music subscription plan, launched last year as SoundCloud Go, is now SoundCloud Go+.

“SoundCloud’s unique mix of content, much of which can’t be found anywhere else, is an incredibly attractive offering for music lovers who are at the forefront of what’s happening now and driving what’s next in music,” said Alison Moore, Chief Revenue Officer at SoundCloud. “SoundCloud Go answers the call from our users who want the ability to take the huge catalog of content found in SoundCloud’s free, ad-supported offering with them anytime, anywhere, without interruptions, at a very affordable price. And at the same time, we’re now giving users who haven’t made the jump into a music subscription plan, a robust, fully on-demand option at an accessible price.”

The new SoundCloud Go plan marks a music industry first by offering a fully on-demand, mid-priced music streaming subscription. SoundCloud Go lets listeners discover, stream and share a constantly expanding mix of more than 120 million tracks from established and emerging artists, offline and ad-free for $4.99 per month. SoundCloud Go+, formerly known as SoundCloud Go, is SoundCloud’s premium subscription offering which gives subscribers full access to more than 150 million tracks, ad-free, offline with no previews for $9.99 per month. Additional exclusive product features for SoundCloud Go+ will be announced later this year.

Alex Ljung, Chief Executive Officer at SoundCloud, adds: “SoundCloud offers the largest, most diverse mix of established and emerging artists, all in one place. Now with three ways to experience SoundCloud: SoundCloud’s free, ad-supported offering, SoundCloud Go and SoundCloud Go+, users have even more freedom to choose the features and content they want, at the price that fits their budget. By expanding our offering, we not only enhance the experience for listeners on the platform, but also unlock new revenue opportunities to further expand our creator-payout program.”

SoundCloud Go and SoundCloud Go+ are available through SoundCloud's existing apps on the iOS App Store, Google Play or by logging on to soundcloud.com/go in the US, UK, Ireland, France, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and Germany. Users can sign up for a free, 30-day trial of SoundCloud Go or SoundCloud Go+, after which a monthly subscription fee applies: SoundCloud Go is $4.99 (web/Android)/$5.99 (iOS) per month, and SoundCloud Go+ is $9.99 (web/Android)/$12.99 (iOS) per month. iOS users can avoid the App Store surcharge by visiting soundcloud.com/go instead.