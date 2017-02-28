This isn't Sky's first foray into virtual reality. Previously, the British company had released Sky VR aimed at Cardboard headsets and now it's back with SkyVR for Google's newer and more capable Daydream platform. Was that confusing? Look for the space: Sky VR, space, versus SkyVR, no space. It's an important distinction.

Jokes about the name's reiteration, potential confusion, and lack of inventiveness aside, SkyVR is perfect for those who want to immerse themselves in certain experiences like driving an F1 car with Damon Hill or walking the red carpet with the Star Wars cast.

The success of apps like these depends on the release of new material that keeps users coming back so let's hope Sky has enough to entice everyone to stick with it. If you want to give it a shot, SkyVR is free on the Play Store but might be limited to certain countries. Obviously, it's only compatible with Daydream-ready phones so that makes its target market even smaller.