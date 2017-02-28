It has leaked in various forms about a zillion times, and now the Galaxy S8 has leaked as a apparently official press render. This leak comes courtesy of the one and only Evan "evleaks" Blass. It looks pretty much like you'd expect from all the previous leaks.

The Galaxy S8 will reportedly come in two versions; a smaller GS8 with a 5.8-inch and a Plus variant with a 6.2-inch screen. It's not clear which one this is because they'll both have the same curved design and rounded screen corners. There are no buttons on the front of the phone because they've moved to software this year. You can see the sensors at the top for iris scanning, which debuted on the now-discontinued Note7.

You may also notice there seems to be an extra button on the edge of this device. There's the volume rocker on the left, power on the right, and something else on the left under the volume. Perhaps some sort of shortcut key? Dedicated voice assistant button? Samsung bringing back push-to-talk? Hard to say. The date on the screen is March 29th, which is the day Samsung has already announced for its next Unpacked event. As if we needed any more confirmation.