In the midst of the MWC hullabaloo, Reddit released a small redesign to its official Android app. Gone is the cluttered hamburger menu, so say hello to a bottom nav bar that's taking its place — for better or for worse. Version 2.1.9 also brings some other changes, which are mentioned in the official changelog.

We've now switched to bottom tabs for navigation - no more crowded hamburger menu!

Comment options are now accessible via a dedicated overflow menu

Check out the new Featured carousel to discover great new content

Bug fixes & performance improvements

There you have it. The front page, subscriptions, messages, and profile are all in their own tabs now. As of this writing, you cannot swipe between them, which is only slightly annoying. I am not too fond of it, personally, but it does help the app to feel less cluttered. Bottom nav takes up more screen real estate, however, and the Reddit app does not hide the bar when you scroll down. I am sure that I am not the only one with these complaints, so I am hoping to see them addressed soon.

The changelog also mentions that comment options have their own overflow menu now, which cool, I guess. The v2.1.9 update should be available for everyone in the Play Store, but here's the APKMirror link if you need it.