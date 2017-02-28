HTC is about to get edgy, if these recent leaked screenshots are to be believed. The company might be working on a new flagship device with high end specs like a Snapdragon 835, 5.5" display, 4/6GB RAM and 64GB storage, USB-C, Android 7.1.1, and a new mysterious "Edge Sense" feature that has something to do with the borders of this specific phone.

Our only hint is a toggle in the settings for "Edge Sense" with an icon that looks like a finger reaching for the edge of the device. One interpretation could be that HTC is following in the footsteps of Samsung and going with a curved display, allowing it to implement gestures and actions on the side of the display.

Another, and maybe a more far-fetched one, would be that HTC is adding a touch sensitive area near or along the borders of the display that would bring something like Samsung's Edge Screen but without the curved display to start. The "Edge" name is quite linked with Samsung at this point and I have a bit of trouble imagining HTC copying the curvature + the feature + its name in one go. Of course, this could also all be hocus pocus or the feature could still be under testing and would get a different name near release. Only time will tell.