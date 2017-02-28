The Chromebook Pixel 2013 was the first product to bear the Pixel brand, showcasing the potential of Chrome OS on high-end hardware. Two years later, the Pixel 2 was released as one of the first consumer products with USB Type-C ports. But it looks like there won't be a third Chromebook Pixel, or any future Google laptop for that matter.

TechCrunch reports that a meeting took place between journalists and Google's senior vice president for hardware, Rick Osterloh, at MWC in which he confirmed the end of the Pixel laptop line. "Google hasn’t backed away from laptops. We have the number two market share in the U.S. and U.K.," Osterloh said, "but we have no plans for Google-branded laptops."

The Pixel 3 was going to be more than just a new Chromebook, it was likely going to be the first laptop with Andromeda - Google's combination of Chrome OS and Android. It's unclear now exactly when we can expect to see the first hardware with that OS, or if the project is still under development at all. If Andromeda ever sees the light of day, it won't be on a laptop from Google.

The Chromebook Pixel's discontinuation makes sense, considering Google has helped advertise Samsung Chromebook Plus and Pro as the best Chrome OS device on the market, much in the same way the Pixel was. The 2015 Pixel was discontinued last August, but as of the time of writing, the Pixel C tablet remains on sale.