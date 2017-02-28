Android One hasn't has the impact I think Google wanted, but these phones are still a popular budget option in many markets. Consumers in Turkey are about to get a new Android One option that could be quite a step up. The General Mobile GM6 includes a few niceties that many past budget phones have lacked like a fingerprint sensor and a selfie flash.
Here are the specs we have so far for the GM6.
Specs
|SoC
|MediaTek MT6737T
|RAM
|3GB
|Storage
|32GB
|Display
|5-inch 720p LCD
|Battery
|3,000mAh
|Camera
|13MP, 8MP with selfie flash
|Software
|Android 7.0
|Measurements
|144x71.3x8.6mm, 150g
Overall, it sounds like a pretty respectable little phone. The MediaTek chip will probably be a bit sluggish, but 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage are alright. The front-facing fingerprint sensor is a nice thing to have as well. The selfie flash is... well, it's a thing some people care about, I'm sure.
As usual, one of the main selling points of Android One is up-to-date software with quick OTAs from Google. This one will ship with Nougat, which now includes Assistant on Android One. We don't have pricing or a release date, but it' safe to say the GM6 will be priced competitively. General Mobile does operate in a number of markets, so perhaps the GM6 will expand from Turkey later.
