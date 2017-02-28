Android One hasn't has the impact I think Google wanted, but these phones are still a popular budget option in many markets. Consumers in Turkey are about to get a new Android One option that could be quite a step up. The General Mobile GM6 includes a few niceties that many past budget phones have lacked like a fingerprint sensor and a selfie flash.

Here are the specs we have so far for the GM6.

Specs SoC MediaTek MT6737T RAM 3GB Storage 32GB Display 5-inch 720p LCD Battery 3,000mAh Camera 13MP, 8MP with selfie flash Software Android 7.0 Measurements 144x71.3x8.6mm, 150g

Overall, it sounds like a pretty respectable little phone. The MediaTek chip will probably be a bit sluggish, but 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage are alright. The front-facing fingerprint sensor is a nice thing to have as well. The selfie flash is... well, it's a thing some people care about, I'm sure.

As usual, one of the main selling points of Android One is up-to-date software with quick OTAs from Google. This one will ship with Nougat, which now includes Assistant on Android One. We don't have pricing or a release date, but it' safe to say the GM6 will be priced competitively. General Mobile does operate in a number of markets, so perhaps the GM6 will expand from Turkey later.