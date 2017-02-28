Another week, another breakdown of the current happenings in the Android gaming world. This week we have an upcoming 135 card expansion announced for Hearthstone. A few notable Google Play Store pre-registrations. Plus two newly announced virtual reality titles, coming from Ubisoft and Spry Fox.

Blizzard Entertainment announces a new 135 card expansion for Hearthstone

Yesterday Blizzard Entertainment announced a new 135 card expansion for Hearthstone, titled Journey to Un’Goro. It will take place in prehistoric landscape that is sure to be filled with dangerous flora, as well as some of the most savage dinosaurs to be found in Azeroth.

Set to be released in April, Journey to Un’Goro will feature new quest cards, that once completed will grant new kinds of rewards. It is set to be released cross platform on Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android. The card packs of course will be not only winnable in Arena mode, but purchasable with in game-currency, as well as real money.

Starting today, all the way up to the expansions release, you can also pre-purchase Journey to Un’Goro card packs in an outlandish 50-pack bundle. All on any platform of course, and for a one-time price of $49.99.

Pre-registrations abound, Futurama, Transformers and Injustice 2

Pre-registrations seem to be catching on with the bigger publishers. As more often than not, each week we see a new big name title that can be pre-registered on the Google Play Store. Having been keeping an eye out for such pre-releases, I have collected a few here for you to peruse.

Futurama: Worlds of Tomorrow

First up, (and a bit late to the party as this was announced last week) is Futurama: Worlds of Tomorrow. This is being brought to Android by Tinyco, the same people who graced us with Family Guy The Quest for Stuff. Suffice to say, if history is any indicator as to what this game may play like, looking towards the Family Guy IAP fest may just be a good clue.

While there is no info on the IAPs for the game as of yet, Tinyco is not one who tends to shy away from them. To keep you guessing as to what the game may contain, here are a few screen shots. (Check out the pic of Dr. Farnsworth and his elongated Finger-Longer. Perhaps this will be a tapping/clicker game.)

Transformers: Forged to Fight

Next we have a new Transformers game titled Transformers: Forged to Fight. Brought to us by Kabam, a free-to-play game developer. Meant as an action-fighting mobile game, it looks to be a re-skin of their earlier title MARVEL Contest of Champions, but with more of a focus on fighting mechanics.

Surely this will be filled to the brim with IAPs, but for the hardcore fans of the franchise, it may be worth checking out. For those wondering what it may look like, here are a few screens from the Play Store listing.

Injustice 2

Last up we have Injustice 2, brought to us by Warner Bros. A DC Comics franchised fighting game, where you can play as your favorite super heroes and villains from the DC Universe. This is a direct sequel to Injustice: Gods Among Us, where we will of course be getting new characters, new models, all with the same highly polished graphics of the last.

While there is still no information of the type of IAPs this game will have, it most likely won't stray far from the first title in the series. To get an idea of what the game will look like, here are a few screen shots for your viewing pleasure.

To pre-register for any of the above three games, navigate to the Play Store with the provided links below. Then click on the "Pre-register" button.

Virtual Reality games coming soon from Ubisoft and Spry Fox

With so many virtual reality smartphone frames out there for Android, it is no surprise some of the bigger publishers are jumping on the VR bandwagon. As of yesterday, two new Daydream games were mentioned in the Android Developer Blog.

Virtual Rabbid

First we have a game from Ubisoft, titled Virtual Rabbid. As you can guess, it will have something to do with their famous Rabbids franchise. What is known so far is that Ubisoft Montpellier, in collaboration with Bucharest will be the ones developing. As for the gameplay, it may be best to quote the devs here.

In Virtual Rabbids, a few irreverent Rabbids have stolen and scrambled a top secret nuclear safety password. You are called upon by a classified government agency to travel through different locations in a hilarious adventure to recover the missing digits. Players will find themselves in some of the most precarious situations as they race to save the planet. Daydream gives players the opportunity to get closer to the Rabbids than ever before. Using the headset and controller, players will be plunged into the crazy world of Rabbids which includes various worlds which are full of hidden toys and an arsenal of tools and nutty gadgets to interact with. The Daydream controller lets you interact with the virtual world in the same way you do in the real world, making the gameplay experiences richer and more immersive.

Virtual Rabbids will be available this Spring for Daydream compatible devices. Of course for the curious, here are a few screen shots, showing off something that looks quite polished in the graphical department.

Beartopia

Second up, we have a game from Spry Fox (the makers of Triple Town) titled Beartopia. So far we know that Beartopia is being bandied about as a persistent world, cooperative multiplayer village building VR game (say that ten times fast.) This will also be another Daydream title (though a release on PC and macOS is slated for an even later window). So far there is no release date set, but feel free to check out the trailer below to get a sense of what it should look like.

Be sure to check out our gaming news coverage from earlier this week: