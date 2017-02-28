Like clockwork, this week's 10 cent app discounts have just rolled out to the Play Store in several countries. This time, we're getting two games: Piano Melody Pro and RE-VOLT Classic 3D.

Piano Melody Pro is a fun little app that'll turn your phone into a portable piano so you can practice playing on the go. The app contains a catalog of over 600 songs to learn to play, and the pro version of the app doesn't contain any ads.

The second game is RE-VOLT Classic: an Android remake of an incredibly fun RC racing game that I used to play with my friends on the Nintendo 64 almost 20 years ago (wow, do I feel old right now). If you also played this as a kid or if you're just into old school games, it's definitely worth trying out for that nostalgia factor alone.

Piano Melody Pro usually costs $2.99 and RE-VOLT Classic would normally set you back $5.99. Both are available this week for €0.10 in France, Germany, Spain, Italy, and the Netherlands, £0.10 in the UK, $0.10 in Australia, RUB10.00 in Russia, MX$1.00 in Mexico, RON0.70 in Romania, and PLN0.50 in Poland. Piano Melody Pro is also available for ₹10.00 in India, and RE-VOLT for R$0.40 in Brazil. The discounts aren't available in the US or Canada, but they might be elsewhere, so be sure to check if your country isn't in the list above.

Piano Melody Pro (Playboard) | Piano Melody Pro (Play Store)

RE-VOLT Classic 3D (Premium) (Playboard) | RE-VOLT Classic 3D (Premium) (Play Store)