

Like clockwork, this week's 10 cent app discounts have just rolled out to the Play Store in several countries. This time, we're getting two games: Piano Melody Pro and RE-VOLT Classic 3D.

Piano Melody Pro is a fun little app that'll turn your phone into a portable piano so you can practice playing on the go. The app contains a catalog of over 600 songs to learn to play, and the pro version of the app doesn't contain any ads.

The second game is RE-VOLT Classic: an Android remake of an incredibly fun RC racing game that I used to play with my friends on the Nintendo 64 almost 20 years ago (wow, do I feel old right now). If you also played this as a kid or if you're just into old school games, it's definitely worth trying out for that nostalgia factor alone.

Piano Melody Pro usually costs $2.99 and RE-VOLT Classic would normally set you back $5.99. Both are available this week for €0.10 in France, Germany, Spain, Italy, and the Netherlands, £0.10 in the UK, $0.10 in Australia, RUB10.00 in Russia, MX$1.00 in Mexico, RON0.70 in Romania, and PLN0.50 in Poland. Piano Melody Pro is also available for ₹10.00 in India, and RE-VOLT for R$0.40 in Brazil. The discounts aren't available in the US or Canada, but they might be elsewhere, so be sure to check if your country isn't in the list above.