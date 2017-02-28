If you're in the market for a fitness tracker, but all the new smartwatches floating around don't excite you, then you might want to check out the deal that Verizon is running. You can pick up the Gear Fit2 for $99.99, which is a nice savings of $80. Oh, and there's free shipping.

This is the lowest price we've seen for the device (the last one was $130), and at $100, it's almost an impulse buy. For a refresher, the Gear Fit2 has a 1.5" 216p AMOLED display, a 1GHz dual-core CPU, 512MB of RAM, 2GB of storage, and a 200mAh battery. You also get GPS, a heart rate monitor, and IP68 water and dust resistance. It is compatible with any Android device on KitKat and above.

The Gear Fit2 is built for fitness tracking, but has some basic smartwatch capabilities. Verizon's deal covers only the Dark Gray version (only color in stock), but both the small and large wristband sizes are included. Shipping is free. I am honestly surprised that Big Red has any stock remaining, but who knows how long that will last. Be sure to hit up the source link if you're interested.