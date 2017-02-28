Not too long ago, Google announced that organizations' private Android apps were moving from a "Private Channel" to the new Work Apps tab. This was a place where G Suite admins could curate public and custom apps for employees to install via their work profiles. Until this point, however, users of legacy Android devices (i.e. Lollipop and below) were not able to access the profiles necessary to use this feature. That's no longer the case.

This new update marks the ability for those users on older version of Android to see the Work Apps tab via their personal profiles, which means they can view and install the apps their admins have curated. This is fully rolling out to the Rapid and Scheduled release tracks, so be looking for it over the next day or so. All G Suite editions are eligible for this update, too.