Hey Android Auto team, you folks aren't asleep at the wheel over there, are you? Because the site with the comprehensive list of Android Auto-supported cars was just updated today to include the newest model of the Subaru Impreza. Which would be cool, except that the 2017 Impreza was announced with Android Auto support months ago, and new models rolled out to US car dealers way back in December. I hope that didn't cost Subaru any sales.

Anyway, yes, the 2017 Impreza comes with Android Auto standard, and the onboard electronics system is also dual compatible with Apple's CarPlay. As far as we can tell (and as reflected on the Android Auto site), the Impreza is the only model in Subaru's lineup that offers Android Auto at the moment, despite the fact that it's the least expensive design in the fleet. Perhaps Subaru is using the budget-friendly Impreza as a test bed for Android Auto itself.

It's worth noting that earlier today, news broke that luxury brand BMW had decided to forego Android Auto compatibility, despite supporting CarPlay. Perhaps someone over at Google decided that with this less-than-flattering story making the rounds, it was time to touch up the Android Auto site, and happened to notice that Subaru had launched its first model.