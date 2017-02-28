Google has recently updated its Android Pay support page to reflect the addition of 31 new elements to the list of US banks that are compatible with the service, bringing the grand total to over 600 banks. In other words, Android Pay now works with more American banks than you probably even knew existed in the entire United States.
If you were one of the unlucky few who still hadn't been able to get their cards set up with Android Pay because their bank didn't support it, check to see if the name of your bank appears in the list of new entries below.
- Alcoa Pittsburgh Federal Credit Union
- America's First FCU (Visa)
- Bank of American Fork
- Bank of Eastman/Magnolia State Bank
- Bank of Washington
- Carolina FCU
- Central National Bank
- Citizens Commerce National Bank
- Community Financial Credit Union
- Credit Union of Colorado
- Day Air Credit Union, Inc.
- First Command Bank
- First State Bank of Colorado
- Fort Worth Community Credit Union
- Heartland Bank and Trust Company
- IU Credit Union
- Lewiston State Bank
- Marquette Bank
- NBT La Grange
- NorthCountry Federal CU
- Peoples Bank
- Plus4 Credit Union
- PrimeSouth Bank
- Publix Employees Federal Credit Union
- Service 1st Federal Credit Union
- Southern Michigan Bank & Trust
- Texas Bank and Trust
- The Farmers & Merchants State Bank
- The Hometown Bank of Alabama
- Town & Country Bank and Trust Co.
- TTCU The Credit Union
- Source:
- Google Support
Comments