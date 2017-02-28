

Google has recently updated its Android Pay support page to reflect the addition of 31 new elements to the list of US banks that are compatible with the service, bringing the grand total to over 600 banks. In other words, Android Pay now works with more American banks than you probably even knew existed in the entire United States.

If you were one of the unlucky few who still hadn't been able to get their cards set up with Android Pay because their bank didn't support it, check to see if the name of your bank appears in the list of new entries below.