This Mobile World Congress is full of budget phones - from Motorola with the Moto G5 to Nokia with its first Android devices. Now ZTE is sharing two new devices at the event - the Blade V8 Mini and Blade V8 Lite.

Let's start with the Blade V8 Mini (on the left of the above image), the more powerful of the two. It's rocking a Snapdragon 435 processor, a 5" display, a 2,800mAh battery, a fingerprint sensor, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage, and a microSD card slot. Perhaps the most unique feature is the back 13MP dual cameras, which ZTE claims are great for taking Bokeh photos and generating 3D images. There's a 2MP front shooter as well.

Next up is the Blade V8 Lite, at the right of the above image. This model has a MediaTek 6750 processor, a slightly-smaller 2,500mAh battery, the same 2GB of RAM with 16GB of internal storage, and a microSD card slot. The Mini's dual-camera system can be found on the Lite as well, but with 8MP for the back and 5MP for the front.

Both phones ship with Android Nougat (it wasn't stated if they have 7.0 or 7.1) with ZTE's MiFlavor 4.2 skin and use microUSB for connectivity. There's a headphone jack on both models too. ZTE says the V8 Mini will be on sale "in various markets across Asia Pacific and Europe," while you can expect the V8 Lite in Italy, Germany, and Spain.

