YouTube has grown into one of the most popular sites on the internet, far surpassing all other video sharing sites in amount of videos and users. Now the site reports that over one billion hours of YouTube content is watched every single day.

The site attributes this achievement to a growing focus on video watch time, instead of only paying attention to view counts. Of course, this is also probably due to the ever-growing amount of people with access to an internet connection. Or at least a connection stable enough to stream 144p video.