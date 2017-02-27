Bellevue, Washington — February 27, 2017 — T-Mobile is about to thank you like you’ve never been thanked before! Starting Wednesday, March 1st, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) is giving current customers an ENORMOUS thanking with an additional line of service—absolutely FREE. Virtually every T-Mobile customer with at least two voice lines can get an additional line for free after bill credits.

“Today, I’m thanking customers by giving them one of the things they want the most – a way to connect more of their family or more of their devices all the time,” said John Legere, president and CEO of T-Mobile. “That’s why we’re giving customers a free line to use any way they choose!”

Current Un-carrier customers with at least two voice lines can use that extra line however they want. Get an extra line of unlimited T-Mobile ONE. Or if you have Simple Choice, you’ll get an extra Simple Choice line with your same data plan. Or use your free line for a new tablet or smartwatch. Or turn your car into a 4G LTE hotspot and a lot more with SyncUp Drive. It’s your call!

Right now, combined with the Un-carrier’s offer of two lines of T-Mobile ONE for $100, getting an extra line free means you can now get THREE lines of T-Mobile ONE for that same $100 a month with AutoPay!

This offer applies to all those with T-Mobile ONE, Simple Choice and Simple Choice No Credit plans – almost anyone with two or more postpaid voice lines. Even small businesses with up to 11 lines can get in on the deal on their T-Mobile @Work account.

While this deal will be available for a limited time only, you can keep your free line as long as you’re on an eligible T-Mobile plan and in good standing or until you make changes. To add your free line, just walk (or run) into any participating T-Mobile store.

For more information, please visit www.t-mobile.com/offers/3rdLineFree.