Beside the new Moto G5 and G5 Plus, Lenovo is introducing a few tablets at MWC this year: the Tab 4 Series. And a "series" this is, because we're talking about 4 different tablets, without factoring in LTE and non-LTE versions, storage options, and colors. There's the regular Tab 4 in both 8" and 10" variants, then there's the Tab 4 Plus also in 8" and 10" variants.

All of them have Dolby Atmos for better sound with headphones or through the stereo speakers. They will all run Android 7.0 with Lenovo talking up multi-user support to allow many family members to use the same tablet. They'll also provide great battery life and aim to be priced reasonably considering their specs. Without further ado, here are all the details.

Lenovo Tab 4 family (including Tab 4 Plus) in different colors.

Tab 4 8" and 10"

The regular Tab 4 is the lower end of the series with 1280 x 800 displays, a Snapdragon 425 processor, and a design that relies on plastic. Here are the important specs for both the 8" and 10" versions:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 with Adreno 308 GPU

2GB RAM, 16GB storage, MicroSD

5MP AF back camera, 2MP fixed focus front camera

4850mAh battery (8") or 7000mAh (10")

8" 1280 x 800 IPS display, or 10.1" 1280 x 800 IPS display

211 x 124 x 8.2mm, 310g (8") or 247 x 170 x 8.4mm, 505g (10")

GPS, WiFi b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, LTE version available

Tab 4 8" in white and 10" in black

They will be available globally in May in either Aurora Black or Sparkling White and will cost €169 for the 8" and €179 for the 10".

Tab 4 Plus 8" and 10"

The Plus tablets look very similar to the non Plus, but you can differentiate them by the separated camera/flash on the back (the regular Tab 4 has these two grouped together). They also offer full HD displays, a more powerful Snapdragon 625 processor, better cameras, RAM, and storage options. The design is dual-glass with panels on both the front and the back, and they're overall thinner and lighter than the non Plus versions.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 with Adreno 506 GPU

3-4GB RAM, 16-64GB storage, MicroSD

8MP AF back camera, 5MP fixed focus front camera

4850mAh battery (8") or 7000mAh (10") with QC 3.0 support

8" 1920 x 1200 IPS display, or 10.1" 1920 x 1200 IPS display

210.6 x 123 x 7mm, 300g (8") or 247 x 173 x 7.1mm, 475 g (10")

GPS, WiFi b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, LTE version available

Tab 4 Plus 8" in white and 10" in black

These will be available globally in May in either Slate Black or Polar White and will cost €259 for the 8" and €299 for the 10".

Accessory Packs

Lenovo isn't content with there being two sizes, two versions, two connectivity options, two storage SKUs, and two colors of each tablet, it's also letting users personalize the one they buy to fit their needs or maybe multiple needs within the family. That's why there are two different add-on packs for these tablets.

Kid's Pack

The kid's accessory pack comes with a bumper, blue light screen filter, and a pair of 3M stickers for the back to brighten up the design. It complements the Tab 4's kid's account which offers curated content, parental controls, and schedule and content management. There's no word on pricing but we know it will be offered for all versions of the Tab 4 (Plus and non Plus, 8" and 10").

Productivity Pack

For teens and adults, there's a productivity pack that's compatible with the 10" versions of both tablets. It comes with a Bluetooth keyboard that doubles as sleeve and stand and complements the Tab 4's taskbar and instant app switching. There's no word on pricing either.

