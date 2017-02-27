The BlackBerry Priv was not just BlackBerry's first Android phone, but it also the company's last device developed in-house. It has been a little over a year since the phone's introduction, and minus the initial price tag, it was mostly received as a good device. Now you can get the Priv on eBay, new and factory unlocked, for a penny short of $280.

Hardware-wise, the Priv is still very much a high-end device. You get a Snapdragon 808 processor, a 1440x2560 AMOLED display, 32GB of internal storage, 3GB of RAM, and a microSD card slot. Keep in mind that this does have a microUSB port, not USB Type-C.

So what's the catch? The phone originally shipped with Android 5.1, and was later updated to Android 6.0 Marshmallow. It doesn't have an update to Nougat, and there doesn't appear to be any custom ROMs available. If you really want a keyboard Android phone, and don't mind possibly being stuck on Android 6.0, this isn't a bad deal.