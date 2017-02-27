Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android applications and live wallpapers that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous 2 weeks or so.

Apps

BatON

Android Police coverage: BatON is an app that tries to show the battery level of connected Bluetooth devices, despite Android's limitation in this area

Bluetooth, as a wireless standard, is working on its fifth major revision. And in all that time, apparently no one has though to include remote battery stats. BatON tries to work around this with some super-fancy processing, giving you an at-a-glance look at all the battery levels in all your Bluetooth gadgets... or at least all those that accept the hands-free or GATT profile. Actual performance seems iffy, but since this app is providing something that didn't previously exist, you won't see me complaining.

This app _tries_ to show battery level of the bluetooth devices. Bluetooth device MUST has Hands-Free profile (accept, reject phone calls) or GATT profile (usually 4.0+ Low Energy devices). To recheck battery level just tap on the notification.

Amazon Chime

Android Police coverage: Amazon enters the meeting, video call, and messenger space with Chime

Amazon seems to be expanding into dozens of new markets at once. Their latest target is the cloud-connected VOIP meeting - if you've had one, you were probably using GoToMeeting or something similar. The Amazon flavor, called Chime for now, includes conference VOIP calls and slideshow presentations and Slack-style multi-user text conferencing. Amazon's system is based on quickly joining rooms and calls, and it's compatible with the iOS and web versions of the same app.

Amazon Chime is a new communications service that transforms meetings with a secure, easy-to-use application that you can trust. With Amazon Chime, you can conduct online meetings, call, chat, and share content easily, both inside and outside your organization. Amazon Chime is available on any device, and your meetings and conversations are always synchronized so that you can stay connected.

• Tap to join meetings – no more lengthy pin numbers

• Easily control meetings with the visual roster

• Tap to share content, view on any device

• Chat and chat rooms, with attachments

Email - Fast & Secure Mail

Android Police coverage: 'Email' is an Inbox-like mail app from EasilyDo with a few neat tricks

Email, a popular, um, email app from the same people who made EasilyDo, looks a lot like Google's Inbox. The core idea is that incoming mail is automatically sorted into various folders based on their contents. There are also specialized view for searching through attachments, bills, and entertainment, and a few interesting bells and whistles like an undo send option. Check it out if you're looking for an all-purpose client that works with more than a Gmail account.

Email is the most used app on any phone today. It’s simply how we communicate; every one of us. Email by EasilyDo is built from the ground up to deliver unparalleled speed, no more tapping in your inbox and waiting for a new message to load. Up-to-the-moment emails pop up lightning fast. No need to relearn a new design, Email delivers an intuitive interface to keep things simple and manage all of your accounts in one place--including Gmail, Hotmail, iCloud, Yahoo, Outlook, Office/Outlook 365, AOL, and IMAP mail accounts.

Skype Preview

Android Police review: [Updated] Skype for Insiders becomes Skype Preview, the beta app aiming to replace the regular sluggish Skype

The Skype app fro Android kinda sucks. Blame it on Microsoft, or perhaps however many original engineers remain after going through two company sales, but it's clear there's work to be done. That work can be seen in the official Preview version of the app, previously Skype for Insiders. This one is hoping to make Skype a little faster and more bearable on Android.

By downloading Skype Preview, you’ll gain early access to our newest — and coolest — features. Of course, while you’re having fun, know that this is a work in progress, so we’ll be hoping to get your vital feedback as we add new enhancements and features. Simply click the heart icon on the main screen, and you will be able to send your comments to our team, helping us shape the future of Skype.

Shortcutter

Here's an app that lets you stick any app you ant into the Quick Settings menu, assuming you're running Android N. There are a few options for more advanced tiles, too, like a toggle that lets you adjust the screen off time period without diving into the settings menu. ADB and root isn't necessary, but if you can handle those tools, you get some more bells and whistles. The free version only gets 1 app tile, with up to four in the $3 upgrade.

Designed and developed to make your life easier, taking advantage of the excellent TileService API in android N. Shortcutter offers a multitude of additional quick setting tiles over and above those available on your standard device, constantly under development with new features added daily. Available Custom Quick Setting Tiles:

Auto Sync Tile

Next Alarm Tile (with quick access to alarms)

Screen Timeout Tile: toggles through each set screen timeout value

Ring Mode Tile: Ring/Silent/Vibrate

Screen Wake Tile: Keep screen awake indefinitely

Camera Launch Tile

Haptic Feedback Tile

SystemUI Tuner Tile - Launch SystemUI Tuner (Even if not enabled)

Plus:

4 Custom App Tiles (Premium - 1 in the Free version) - choose from all installed applications to launch from quick settings

4 Custom URL Tiles (Premium - 1 in the Free version) - Enter your own custom website to launch from quick settings

Razer Cortex: Deals

Looking for gaming deals for your PC? Then you should probably avoid Razer's overpriced gaming accessories. But Razer has no problem with you saving some money on the actual games themselves, so they made this app that tabulates some of the discounts currently available across the various digital storefronts. It's a nice fast way to essentially cut coupons for your gaming addiction, including an instant price comparison for individual games.

The Razer Cortex: Deals Mobile app is the fastest, easiest, and best way to keep track of gaming deals and game prices online. Razer Cortex: Deals is now available in app form, so you will never miss the best gaming deals to be found online again. Take charge of your wishlist and ensure you always get your favorite game titles at the lowest possible price, anytime, anywhere.Razer Cortex: Deals is not a store, it’s a price comparison engine that scours the internet every hour to find the best discounts for you, so you don’t have to.

RadioPublic - Free Podcasts

It's been a while since we've seen a dedicated podcast manager app - maybe because Google added native functionality to Music a while ago. RadioPublic includes a database with an impressive quarter million podcasts, complete with streaming and download options. Naturally new episodes will automatically come in. The interface is clean and simple, and there appears to be a good variety of picks in the database.

Want to be entertained, informed or need a laugh? Howdy. RadioPublic is a free podcast app for both podcast newbies and podcast nerds. Already follow dozens of podcasts and know exactly what you want? Great, the inbox is a quick way to see all the unheard episodes from shows you follow. Not sure where to start? Tap Explore and sample podcasts handpicked by awesome people who listen all the time. Try podcast playlists like "Fresh This Week" or "Essential Listening".

Pixbar

'

This little app fills in the navigation buttons on your device with white or colored pixels. Obviously it's only for phones with virtual navigation buttons, and even then, only works on Lollipop or above. It's a neat little tweak to your basic visual style, and works without root.

Pixbar modifies your device's navigation bar to have solid buttons. This is meant to resemble a certain device that has an exclusive on these kinds of buttons. Currently, Pixbar is meant for phones with stock Lollipop and above. This works without any root permissions needed, as well. Please note that this app does NOT add a navigation bar if your phone uses physical buttons. It is simply an add-on to those that already have navigation bars.

Racelink - Virtual Racing

This virtual racing app allows you to run and job with make-believe goals, kind of like Zombies! Run with different scenarios. Plug in your headphones while running and you get access to audio stories that can help you stay motivated and distract you from your burning calves. Unlike Zombies, Run, there's a huge social component in the app, with the "virtual" component including leaderboards that let you compete with strangers and friends.

--

Prepare for your next thrilling Racelink virtual race, where you run with thousands of people around the world in an immersive adventure. Virtual races are like traditional races, but they take place in a location and time of *your* choice. Even better, Racelink integrates captivating audio storytelling and music directly into your running experience. Zombies, Run. works anywhere and at any speed. You can jog in a park, run along a beach, or walk along a trail. It even works on treadmills.

Speedr - time saved speeding

Do you need a speedometer for your car in addition to the speedometer that's already in your car? Okay, maybe that comparison isn't fair - Speedr includes more time-based statistics than whatever smart car platform comes in the latest Camry, like telling you how much time your cheeky speeding is actually saving you. And it will also use GPS to tell you what the current speed limit is (so long as HERE Maps actually knows). It works in the background with an active notification.

--

Speedr has a speedometer showing you your current driving speed and the speed limit of the road. Anytime you drive faster than the speed limit Speedr uses the speedometer to calculate how much time the extra speed is saving. Your total drive time is shown along with an 'estimated drive time if you were not speeding'. Speedr shows how much time, or how little time, you save when speeding in your car or motorcycle.

Nautivity.

Nautivity is not a water ballet depicting the birth of Jesus of Nazareth. Nope, it's a data app covering just about anything you'd need to know while operating a boat, including... actually, I don't know anything about boats. The screenshots say there's maps feature, a compass, and weather, all of which are already on your phone, so presumably the big draw here is a trip tracker that saves your location data during your nautical adventures.

--

NAUTIVITY. came out from nautical activity. It describes all people, who feel amazing when fall into their favorite water activity. Those, who knows exactly the feeling of excitement, when they put the foot on the yacht, boat, surfboard, kiteboard or water ski. The sound, smell, air around, wind, sun, the specific atmosphere. Those, who are keen on water sports. That's what NAUTIVITY. is.

Microsoft GigJam

GigJam is for sharing work files with the power of doodles. Okay, it's a little more complex than that: the latest Microsoft app creates a sharing gesture that makes sending files easy.... though it's basically just a replacement for a menu item. Oh, and it only works with Microsoft-branded apps, though at least it can tap into the more generic Share menu for sending items.

--

GigJam is a breakthrough way to spontaneously and ephemerally involve other people in your work. Just circle the live information you want to share and cross out the parts you don’t. Need to discuss a draft contract? Temporarily send over just the right paragraphs to your customer without leaving anything behind. Need vendor help filling in order details? Summon your Outlook email and related Salesforce orders, hide the price, and beam the sanitized info live to their phone for editing.

FaceApp

Need a way to make your ugly mug more appealing for use on social networks or dating profiles? Want to force your friends to actually smile in a horrible machine-age simulated rictus? Want to add or subtract an arbitrary number of years from your weathered face, or perhaps pretend that you have a different arrangement of genitals for the purpose of luring strangers into a cross-country roadtrip? All this and more is available in the appropriately-named FaceApp. It's an app. For your face.

--

Transform your face using Artificial Intelligence in just one tap.

Add beautiful smile

Get younger or older

Become more attractive

Change gender

You are welcome to contact us: [email protected]

Manufacturer And Tie-In Apps

Synology VPN Plus

Android Police coverage: Synology VPN Plus lets you access your Synology router's VPN server from your phone

Synology's variety of home networking hardware has a ton of fans, and now said have a way to access the company's self-branded VPN service even away from said networks. This mobile VPN router gives access to easy pass-through for custom firewalls through a variety of VPN standards, though customers will need to subscribe to the add-on service (in addition to owning Synology hardware) to get access to some of the more advanced SSL features.

--

You must own a Synology Router to run this app, and be running the latest VPN Plus Server package to get the complete set of features. VPN Plus allows easy access to Internet and local network resources via the Synology SSL VPN service powered by the Synology Router. This mobile application provides you with fast connection speeds, enhanced security, and better capacity to pass through firewalls.

Samsung Family Hub

Android Police coverage: Samsung Family Hub app now available on the Play Store, if you have the fridge to match

Here's a centralized photo/calendar/fridge contents app from Samsung. If that last one seems like it's out of left field, there's a good reason: the app manages the Family Hub on Samsung's smart fridge. Repeat: this is an app for a Samsung smart refrigerator. I don't think there's much else you need to know.

--

Keep your family connected. Coordinate everyone's schedules, leave notes and reminders, and show off pictures of your latest family events. The Family Hub™ is at the center of it all.

NBA VR

Everyone's getting in on the VR game, including the NBA. And refreshingly, the basketball league didn't make the same mistake as the NFL and release their VR app a week before the end of the season. It has the same hook: a ridiculously lavish b-ball-themed lounge that you could never afford in real life, recreated in VR clarity. Unfortunately all of the video highlights and interviews are conspicuously lacking in live games. This one is for Daydream only.

--

Digital Domain’s unprecedented content is the driving force powering NBA VR, making every NBA fan’s dream a reality. In this app, the viewer is transported to their very own lavish Three-Dimensional Virtual Sports Lounge with admission to unique and personal NBA content. In the immersive 360 Lounge, fans have access to Video-On-Demand technology, where they can watch NBA highlights and features in their own giant, private screening room with tailored, On-Demand player and team statistics.

SkyVR

Here's the official Daydream VR app for UK premium channel Sky. It includes a rather restrictive bit of video content at the moment, with only a few Sky shows and video clips available to the few users who have access to Daydream anyway. That said, sports fans should be happy for some of the coverage here.

--

Sky's new Virtual Reality app puts you at the heart of the action like never before. Enjoy fully immersive Virtual Reality content that makes you feel like you are actually there. Go full throttle with Damon Hill as you go behind the scenes at F1 and see the car he drove to victory, monkey around with The Jungle Book’s King Louis, the original king of the swingers, or walk down the red carpet with the cast from Star Wars.

