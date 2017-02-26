Samsung is nowhere near inexperienced in the marketing/advertising area, and neither is filmmaker and ex-vlogger Casey Neistat. For around a year now, the two have been working together to make the South Korean brand seem more appealing to younger folks, and this Oscars ad is a culmination of all that.

This isn't the first time that Neistat has worked with Samsung to produce a video for the Oscars; last year, he walked around the red carpet with a Gear 360 prototype, giving viewers a taste of what it's like to be at the event.

This year's video features Neistat providing a narration on "the rest of us" - people who don't have a ton of fancy camera equipment, but make YouTube videos because they want to share their thoughts and ideas. A montage of different YouTubers using mostly Samsung devices (Galaxy S7/edge, Gear 360) to shoot video ensues, and at the end, Neistat proclaims, "When we're told that we can't, we all have the same answer: watch me."

Casey showed part of the process in a video he released earlier today on his personal YouTube channel, and it involved a lot of actors and months of planning. The whole point of the video was to exemplify how even content creators that aren't involved in an industry as large as Hollywood can make an impact, and he gets the point across quite well. Both videos are embedded above for your viewing pleasure.