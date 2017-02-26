Mobile World Congress 2017 has only just started, but Samsung's already looking forward to bigger things. A teaser image that was sent out has revealed that a Galaxy device (pretty clearly the Galaxy S8) will be "unboxed" on March 29th, 2017 at Samsung's Unpacked event in New York City.

This date of March 29th lines up pretty well with rumored launch dates out of South Korea. As most teasers go, the image is rather cryptic. The white bars on the top and bottom are almost certainly highlighting the S8's thin bezels and lack of a physical home button, a huge departure for Samsung.

The Galaxy S8's been leaked a few times, both in the wild and through other less obvious means. Thus far, we've heard that the S8 will come in two variants (5.8" and 6.2") and pack a Snapdragon 835, IP68 water and dust resistance, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and more. March 29th is only around a month away, so we won't have to wait much longer for information.