Motorola's big announcement today was the new Moto G5 and G5 Plus, but it also had some news for Moto Z owners. The company previously committed to at least 12 new Moto Mods every year, with several announced today to be released over the first half of 2017.

First up is a Motorola-branded power pack, which will become available in March. There is also a charging adapter (so Mods can charge separate from a phone), a wireless charging mod, and a Turbo Charger mod. Finally, Motorola showed off gamepad mod, with transforms your phone into something resembling a PlayStation Vita or Nintendo Switch.

As mentioned earlier, Motorola plans to release these mods across the first half of 2017. No other details were provided.