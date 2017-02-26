Beside the LG G6 and Galaxy S8, one of the most leaked devices in the past couple of weeks has been the Huawei P10 (and P10 Plus), the follow-up to last year's loved and respected P9 and P9 Plus. After seeing it in small renders that showed all its potential colors then catching it in a better resolution, we now have the official device in front of us, ceramics, sandblast, colors, and all.

First, here's a quick rundown of the specs of both devices:

Specs Display P10: 5.2" 1080p. P10 Plus: 5.5" QHD Processor Kirin 960, Mali-G71 MP8 RAM 4GB, 6GB (P10 Plus only) Storage 64GB, 128GB (P10 Plus only) Rear camera Leica Dual-Camera 2.0, 20MP monochrome & 12MP RGB, SUMMARIT-H F/2.2 (P10) or SUMMILUX-H F/1.8 (P10 Plus), OIS Front camera 8MP F/1.9, AutoFocus (P10 Plus only) Battery P10: 3200mAh. P10 Plus: 3750mAh. Colors Ceramic White, Dazzling Blue, Dazzling Gold, Prestige Gold (P10 only), Graphite Black, Mystic Silver, Rose Gold, Greenery Finishes High Gloss, Hyper Diamond-Cut, Sandblast Connectivity Dual SIM, USB-C, NFC, GPS, 4x4 LTE MIMO antenna system and 2x2 Wi-Fi MIMO antenna Software Android Nougat with EMUI 5.1 skin Size P10: 145.3 x 69.3 x 6.98mm, 145g. P10 Plus: 153.5 x 74.2 x 6.98mm, 165g

Huawei is obviously talking up the Leica dual camera setup on both devices, with its 20MP monochrome and 12MP full RGB lenses, 3D facial detection technology, and depth-of-field and bokeh effects that can be refocused after the image is taken. The front camera also features a portrait mode that automatically switches to a wide-angle if it detects that the selfie includes many people. The P10 Plus ups the ante further thanks to a newer SUMMILUX-H lens setup on the back that has a wider aperture and a front camera that's capable of autofocus. Both devices also come with the Highlights app co-developed with GoPro which makes video reels of images and videos taken with the phone.

The other highlight of both devices is the new design, complete with new finishes and colors. There's a Hyper Diamond-Cut finish in Dazzling Blue and Dazzling Gold, a high gloss finish in Ceramic White, and a sandblast finish in Greenery, Rose Gold, Mystic Silver, Graphite Black, and Prestige Gold. Huawei spent a lot of time in its press conference talking up the blue and green colors, which were developed with the collaboration of the Pantone Color Institute, and I have to admit the green one is just after my heart. It's a tragedy that we don't have many green phones.

The last important tidbit is that the P10 and P10 Plus will run EMUI 5.1 built on top of Android Nougat. If our positive experience with EMUI 5.0 on the Mate 9 is a sign of things to come, then the P10 will definitely have a lighter and less problematic Android skin for everyone to enjoy.

As for prices and availability, the P10 with 4GB/64GB will cost EUR 649, the P10 Plus with 4GB/64GB will be EUR 699, and the P10 Plus with 6GB/128GB will be EUR 799. Those prices are very, very, very much in the flagship range.

Both devices will be available starting March in these countries: Australia, Austria, Chile, China, Columbia, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, United Kingdom, and Vietnam.