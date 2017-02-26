The world is all eyes and ears today for one of the most important events that take place each year. Oh, you think I'm talking about MWC in Barcelona? Ha, neeeeerd! No, I'm talking about the 89th Academy Awards ceremony which celebrates the best in film for the past year. But for Google, the real award belongs to you and your shots and creations.

El Goog has started its Oscars campaign with a couple of tweets (1 and 2) saying that regardless of who's the big winner in the ceremony, the award for Best Picture belongs to you. That was followed up with a 1-minute video ad for Google Photos already posted on YouTube and likely to be aired during the ceremony tonight, but maybe only in its shorter version.

Here's the full ad, cuteness and fun and all:

The "foreign film" bit gets me each time. Adowwable.

And if you're not using Google Photos, trust me, you're missing out. It has easily become, with Maps, one of my favorite Google, nay Android, apps.