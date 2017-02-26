The Google Store keeps running promos on the Chromecast, Chromecast Audio, and sometimes the Google Home, but this has to be one of the best we've seen yet. For the past few weeks, you could get $15 off when buying a Google Home and Chromecast, but that deal wasn't even good enough for us to post. Now, however, you can take $35 off the combo, essentially making the Chromecast free.

When you head over to the US Google Store, you'll be able to add a Google Home ($129) and either a Chromecast ($35) or Chromecast Audio ($35 - the $30 price only applies if you purchase the Audio by itself) to your cart. The $35 discount will be applied automatically, so your total will amount to $129, i.e. the price of Home alone. Ha!

The offer is valid from today, February 26, 2017 12am PT until March 18, 2017 at 11:59pm PT. So you have a few weeks to make up your mind and bring some smarts into your home or business. And remember, since anyone can order from the US Google Store (even if they live overseas), all you need is a friend or an address in the US to benefit from the deal.