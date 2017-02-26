After years of prodding from T-Mobile and Sprint, Verizon finally started offering unlimited data plans again, which in turn caused AT&T to give up its petty Monopoly game and offer its own unlimited plan to everyone, not just DirecTV customers. But when the dust settled, AT&T was still offering the most expensive unlimited data in the country, and consumer advocates (including this very site) were quick to point out that it was a bad deal. Today the carrier is adjusting its primary data plan with a lower price and included tethered data, and adding a cheaper option for good measure.

The new standard unlimited plan is what AT&T is calling “Unlimited Plus.” It’s $90 for a single line (assuming you sign up for auto-pay and paperless billing), with full access to high-definition video, and 10GB of non-throttled LTE tethering data. That matches plans from Verizon and T-Mobile, though AT&T is still the most expensive around (even before T-Mo’s tax and fee refunds). Like the previous plan, speeds may be slowed in congested areas when customers pass the 22GB mark.

Multi-line plans on Unlimited Plus start at $145 for two phones, again including auto-pay and paperless billing, with another $20 for each additional line. There are a couple of drawbacks: you’ll only see full HD video if you manually remove the “Stream Saver” option, and that 10GB of tethered data immediately drops to 128Kbps (2G speeds, basically) once you hit the limit. Though AT&T isn’t limiting this plan to DirecTV customers as before, they still get a sweeter deal than everyone else: anyone on the Unlimited Plus plan gets $25 off their DirecTV or DirecTV NOW bill after two cycles. That’s some serious savings, bringing the effective price of the plan down to $65 for one line if you also have DirecTV.

The cheaper option is “Unlimited Choice.” This unlimited data plan starts at just $60 a month (with auto-pay), but the speed is permanently throttled to just 3Mbps. That’s fast enough to do some browsing and basic music streaming, but anyone hoping to watch a good bit of video will be struggling. And that’s just as well, since video is locked to 480p without the option to turn off the limit. There’s no option for tethering, and it has the same 22GB soft throttle as the Unlimited Plus plan. Multi-line plans start at $115 for two phones, plus $20 for each additional phone. The DirecTV discounts are not available on the cheaper plans.

Getting better, Big Blue, getting better. Price hunters will probably still stick with T-Mobile and Sprint, and Verizon’s $80 unlimited plan remains the one to beat among the bigger two carriers, but the DirecTV bill credits might be enough to sway a few new customers and keep present double-dippers in the fold.