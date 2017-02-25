Both the ASUS ZenWatch 2 and 3 were confirmed to receive the Android Wear 2.0 update back earlier this month. While a few weeks of waiting is to be expected with major update rollouts, ASUS says ZenWatch owners will have to wait a while longer.

In a response to a ZenWatch 2 owner asking when to expect the update, the Twitter account for ASUS North America stated that it won't come until Q2 2017:

For those of you wondering, Q2 2017 is from April 1 to June 30, meaning the update is potentially as far as three months out. So if you're a ZenWatch owner, expect to wait a while.

  • Thanks:
  • Kyle